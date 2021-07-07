US open Stocks to edge higher ahead of FOMC minutes JOLTS

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 7, 2021 9:47 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.02% at 34580

S&P futures +0.12% at 4348

Nasdaq futures +0.6% at 14872

In Europe

FTSE -0.18% at 7150

Dax +1.0% at 15656

Euro Stoxx +0.4% at 4068


Stocks edge higher, Nasdaq leads the way

US futures are heading higher, rebounding after losses in the previous session and as investors look ahead to the release of the FOMC minutes and more jobs data.

The Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower in the previous session, the latter snapping a 7 day winning run. However, Nasdaq closed at a fresh all time high. The tech heavy index is once again leading the charge higher today as treasury yields decline further. The rotation into this growth stocks is very much back in play.

Recent data has been on the disappointing side suggesting that the tailwind from the reopening could be starting to fade. Yesterday the ISM services PMI declined by more than expected to 61.4.

FOMC minutes

Attention will now turn to the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting. The minutes relate to the June Fed meeting when the Fed unexpectedly made a hawkish shift to expecting 2 interest rate rises in 2023, rather than nothing until 2024. Investors will be scrutinizing the minutes closely for further clues as to the Fed’s next moves.

However it is worth keeping in mind that the minutes are already almost 3 weeks old, potentially making them outdated. Given the tick higher in unemployment in June and the weaker than forecast ISM services PMI, concerns over the Fed accelerating towards tighter policy are already easing.

JOLTS job openings will also be in focus and are expected to show that job vacancies reached a fresh record high of 9.388 million. With an expected new record number of vacancies and unemployment ticking higher, this data could raise more questions than it brings answers.


Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones sold off in the previous session but found support at the 50 day ma. The index continues to trade above its ascending trendline dating back to early November, just. The RSI is in bullish territory, and pointing higher, supportive of further gains. Any meaningful move higher will need to break above 34850 a level which has capped gains several times over the past 6 weeks, before making a move on 35000 and fresh all-time highs. On the downside, 34320 the confluence of the 50 sma and the ascending trendline could prove a tough nut to crack. A move below 33730 horizontal support and the 100 sma is needed to negate the near-term uptrend.

Chart analysis of Wall Street. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

FX – Euro remains under pressure

The US Dollar is treading water, holding onto gains from the previous session ad defying falling treasury yields. The greenback looks ahead to the jobs data and FOMC minutes for further clues

EUR/USD trades under pressure after weaker than expected German industrial production numbers. German industrial production unexpectedly fell -0.3% in May, adding to -0.3% declines last month and missing forecasts of a 0.5% rise. The data adds to evidence that the semiconductor supply bottlenecks are slowing the recovery in Europe. 

GBP/USD  +0.27% at 1.3834

EUR/USD  -0.01% at 1.1821


Oil rallies ahead of API data

Oil prices are rebounding after shedding over 3.5% in the previous session following the collapse of OPEC+ talks. The group failed to agree to unanimously agree to the pace at which to raise oil supply, with UAE dissenting against a 2 million barrel per day rise from August to December. As a result of the talks being abandoned fears rose of producers turning on the supply taps to gain market share, echoing the price war from last year.

Today those fears have calmed. Leaders from Saudi Arabia nor the UAE are not expected to allow the disagreement to escalate to such dangerous levels.

Attention will now turn to API data due late today. Surging oil demand and supply limited by OPEC means that inventories are being drained. Another larger than expected draw on crude stocks could propel oil prices higher.

US crude trades +1.5% at $74.11

Brent trades 1.5% at $75.42


Looking ahead

15:00 JOLTS job openings

15:00 Canada Ivey PMI

19:00 FOMC minutes

21:30 API Crude oil inventories

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Forex Indices Nasdaq Oil SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 01:04 AM
Gold, AUD/USD Analysis: Asian Open – 7th August 2023
Yesterday 09:25 PM
Credit ratings, CPI for China and US in focus: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:16 PM
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.