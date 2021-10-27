US open: Wall Street creeps higher, Microsoft sales surge

US stocks are set to open just a few points higher on mixed earnings. Microsoft to rally on cloud sales boom.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 27, 2021 2:18 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.13% at 35796

S&P futures +0.09% at 4576

Nasdaq futures +0.14% at 15575

In Europe

FTSE -0.16% at 7267

Dax -0.5% at 15657

Euro Stoxx -0.19% at 4216

Learn more about trading indices

Earnings remain in focus

US stocks are set to open mildly higher amid mixed earnings and falling commodity prices. 

Microsoft is set open over 1% higher after a boom in sales. Companies moving to the cloud has lifted revenue in Microsoft’s cloud business to $20 billion for the first time. Microsoft it is snapping at Apple’s heels to take the crown of the world’s most valuable company. All eyes will now be on Apple’s results to see whether the time has come for Apple to pass the crown on.

Whilst McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Twitter all advanced pre-market on positive earnings, Visa and Mastercard declined.

Inflation concerns continued to plague the market. Australian inflation jumping to the highest level in 6 years refocused investors attention back onto rising prices and the negative impact on growth.

The fact that the market is still rising, albeit slightly, suggests that earning optimism is still overshadowing inflation, supply chain and labour market jitters. However, concerns remain that these headwinds could start eating into margins and hamper the economic recovery going forward.

Where next for the Dow Jones Index?

After breaking out at the end of last week the Dow is set to climb higher. There are few signs on the chart that this move higher has run its path. Support can be seen at 35535 and 35000 – a move below here could negate the near term up trend. It would take a move below 34125 for sellers to gain momentum.

Dow Jones

FX – USD tip toes higher

The US Dollar is edging higher building on gains from the previous session after consumer confidence unexpectedly in October, after falling for three straight months. Concerns over Delta covid appeared to ease. US durable goods order are due and are expected to fall for the first time in 5 months

GBP/USD -The Pound is trading under pressure as the Chancellor is giving his autumn budget. Many measures have already been announced. The OBR’s GDP forecast was upwardly revised to 6.5% from 4%

GBP/USD -0.2% at 1.3733

EUR/USD +0.17% at 1.1616

Oil pares losses

Oil prices are heading lower after industry data revealed that crude oil stocks piles rose by 2.3 million barrels, more than the 1.9 million expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly rose by 500,000 barrels. The API data release has given a reason for traders to take profits off the table, particularly after crude oil hit fresh multi year highs on Monday.

Despite today’s fall the broader uptrend remains firmly  intact as investors look ahead to the release of EIA inventory data.

WTI crude trades +0.18% at $83.60

Brent trades +0.12% at $85.31

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

15:00 BoC interest rate decision

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Indices Forex Oil

Latest market news

USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
Yesterday 11:15 PM
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
Yesterday 08:07 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Indices articles

Research
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:00 PM
    Research
    USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 14, 2025 09:45 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Technical Tuesday - January 14, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 14, 2025 12:00 PM
        EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 14, 2025 04:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.