US open Wall Street rises on 6 trillion spend despite surging inflation

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 28, 2021 9:56 AM
5 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.55% at 34621

S&P futures +0.4% at 4214

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 13698

In Europe

FTSE +0.5% at 7041

Dax +0.65% at 15515

Euro Stoxx +0.7% at 4067

Learn more about trading indices


Stocks rally on spending optimism

US stocks are pointing to a stronger open on hopes of a $6 trillion US budget spend, whilst shrugging off rising inflation.

Stocks are heading higher for a 7th straight session and 4th straight month as optimism surroundng the US economic recovery sends stocks roaring higher.

Core PCE

Core PCE the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation jumped to 3.1% YoY in April, up from 1.8% in March And ahead of the 2.9% forecast.

The futures were already trading higher ahead of the release and barely reacted to the high inflation numbers.

Fed officials have been consistently reassuring the market that they are willing to look through a period of high inflation, which they consider to be temporary. This was particularly the case after CPI hit a 13 year high of 4.2%.

This strong rise in PCE inflation could make it more difficult for the Fed to defend its dovish policy, but for now the market doesn’t appear concerned. High growth tech stocks which are usually dragged lower by fears of the Fed moving early have held onto gains. The US Dollar also remains elevated.

Biden’s Budget

Biden is due to unveil his first budget as President later today which is expected to increase Federal spending to $6 trillion in 2022. Whilst this would still need to be approved by a divided Congress, it would push Federal spending to the highest level since World War 2.

The prospect of additional spending on infrastructure is sending stocks higher. The market’s focus is very much on the reopening trade with almost no regard for surging debt levels, accompanied by higher interest rates.

Equities

Salesforce trades 4.5% pre-market after raising its full year forecast amid increased demand for its cloud-based software thanks to the working at home dynamic.

HP trades 5% lower pre-market despite reporting stronger than forecast Q2 results. However, it did warn that the ongoing computer chip shortage could reduce their ability to fulfill demand this year.

Where next for the Nasdaq? 

The Nasdaq trades above its multi- month ascending trend line and above its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart, showing an established bull trend. Given the bullish MACD buyers will be hopeful of a move back towards 13850 May 7 high, a level which needs to be cleared in order to take on 14000. A move below 13350 the 100 sma and horizontal support could negate the near term uptrend. 

Chart analysis of US TECH 100. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

FX – USD jumps, EUR falls despite soaring economic sentiment

The US Dollar is trading higher on the back of expectations that Biden will ramp up spending in the coming year. The US Dollar index trades +0.4%

EUR/USD trades lower as US Dollar strength overshadows strong economic sentiment data for the region. Economic sentiment surged to the highest level since January 2018 suggesting that a strong economic recovery is already underway in the second quarter. Sentiment jumped to 114.5, up from 110.5.

GBP/USD-0.4% at 1.4140

EUR/USD    -0.5% at 1.2134


Oil set for 5% weekly gains

Oil extends gains for a sixth straight session as reopening optimism and hopes of a strong US driving season are keeping prices buoyant. This is over shadowing concerns of Iranian oil supply re-entering the market.

US – Iran nuclear talks continue. Whilst no deal has been agreed, there is a growing acceptance that sanctions on Iran’s oil exports will only be reduced gradually; supply won’t suddenly shoot higher.

Attention now turns to the OPEC meeting on Tuesday.

US crude trades +0.6% at $67.22

Brent trades +0.47% at $69.50

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets

Looking ahead

15:00 Michigan Consumer Sentiment

18:00 Baker Hughes Rig Count

 

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Yesterday 04:41 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.