USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum

While the Trump bump may have been the catalyst, the USD/CAD rally was largely driven by extremes in both sentiment and momentum. A breakdown of the Loonie breakout.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 1:30 PM
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

One of the most prominent moves of the year occurred in December as USD/CAD broke through major technical resistance. The move unleashed a rally of more than 3.1% into the close of the year with price breaking to fresh multi-year highs.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart- USD/CAD Monthly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart-USD CAD Monthly- USDCAD Technical Forecast-12-20-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

A major pivot zone was tested on the heels of the U.S. election at the 2016 / 2020 high closes at 1.3975-1.4062 with the Trump rally breaking through the median-line of a modified pitchfork extending off the 2021 low. The breakout takes price into low-tolerance range that has seen numerous exhaustion points into the 2016 high at 1.4990.

USD/CAD Client Sentiment

USDCAD Extremes in Sentiment-12-20-2024
Client Sentiment Indicator represents client positions held through FOREX.com

A remarkable feature of this move was the continued build in retail short-exposure as traders attempted to fade a massive wave of momentum. At the same time, weekly momentum had broken into overbought territory for the first time since 2022- in that instance, price had mounted a breakout to fresh yearly highs that extended another 5.4% in the following weeks before exhausting.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Canadian Dollar Price Chart- USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart-USD CAD Weekly- USDCAD Technical Forecast-12-20-2024
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

The most recent breakout in momentum was not only accompanied by a breach of key resistance near 1.4098-1.4115, but also an extreme build in short-exposure. Another clear reminder that extremes in momentum are often times the sharpest part of a trend despite the impulse of most retail traders to fade this condition. Remember that prices can stay in the overbought condition for an indefinite time period and it is ultimately, the return from overbought that typically marks the threat of a larger turnaround.

Ultimately, support and resistance remain fundamental pillars of technical analysis. While momentum and sentiment provide valuable context, they should always complement, not override, these core principles. Keep in mind that traders will ultimately tend to be most bearish at the highs and the threat of a price exhaustion is always more pronounced during times of extreme readings in sentiment.

Bottom line: The focus into the yearly cross is on a reaction into major technical resistance here at 1.4483-1.4538 – a region defined by the 1.618% extension of the July 2023 advance and the 2016 close high. Note that the upper parallel converges on this threshold over the next few weeks and further highlights the technical significance of this zone. Losses should be limited to 1.41 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above this pivot zone needed to fuel the next leg of he advance towards 1.4660/90- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Canadian Dollar USD/CAD Technical Analysis Michael Boutros

Latest market news

Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Today 07:00 AM
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
Yesterday 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Canadian Dollar articles

canada_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
By:
Michael Boutros
December 18, 2024 05:14 PM
    usdcad_07
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 13, 2024 07:36 PM
      Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Brace for BoC
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 10, 2024 06:42 PM
        canada_02
        Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength After Trump Tariff Threat
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 4, 2024 04:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.