USD continues to slide USDCHF update

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 9, 2020 5:57 PM
3 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
USD continues to slide, USD/CHF update

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the NZD, AUD and CAD. On the economic data front, The National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index rose to 94.4 on month in May (92.5 expected), from 90.9 in April. Wholesale Inventories increased 0.3% on month in the April final reading (+0.4% expected), compared to +0.4% in the April preliminary reading. 
 
On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending June 5th are expected. The Consumer Price Index for May is expected to release unchanged on month, compared to -0.8% in April. Finally, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to keep the Federal Funds Target Rate between 0.00% to 0.25%, in line with the last FOMC meeting.                                                                                                        

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and JPY. In Europe, the European Commission has reported final readings of 1Q GDP at -3.1% (vs -3.2% on year expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted April trade balance at 3.5 billion euros surplus (vs 11.6 billion euros surplus expected). France's INSEE has reported April trade balance at 5.02 billion euros deficit (vs 3.0 billion euros deficit expected). The Bank of France has released Industry Sentiment Indicator for May was released at 83, vs 50 in April.

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs. 

Looking at active major pairs today, the USD/CHF fell 68 pips to 0.9508. Key resistance on an intraday chart has been identified at around the 0.9545 level. The pair remains under pressure as the USD continues to weaken against its majors. Traders that are bearish might want to consider  keeping with the bearish trend down to test 0.9482 lows and ultimately 0.944 support. A break above 0.9545 would be a significant breakout with a target set at 0.9585 resistance. 

Market chart of US Dollar(USD) Continues To Slide US Dollar(USD)Swiss Francs(CHF) Update by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy trading.
Related tags: Forex Forex CHF USD

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Today 02:37 AM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
Yesterday 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
Yesterday 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
Yesterday 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
Yesterday 11:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:00 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 25, 2023 03:37 PM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      EUR/USD forecast: Sentiment sours ahead of FOMC minutes
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 24, 2023 12:42 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 24, 2023 03:17 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.