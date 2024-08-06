USD/JPY Analysis: Technical Tuesday – August 6, 2024

The spotlight is on the USD/JPY and other yen crosses right now, with a particular focus on the ongoing unwind of carry trades that continues to make waves across financial markets.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 6, 2024 4:50 PM
Currency prices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

USD/JPY and Yen Crosses Remain in Sharp Focus

 

The spotlight is on the USD/JPY and other yen crosses right now, with a particular focus on the ongoing unwind of carry trades that continues to make waves across financial markets. This USD/JPY analysis follows last week’s hawkish Bank of Japan meeting and recent US economic data that showed some signs of weakness, raising recession alarm bells. The stronger services PMI data helped to alleviate those concerns somewhat, but markets remain under pressure, nonetheless.

 

 

USD/JPY Reaches Extreme Oversold Levels

 

The USD/JPY is hitting extreme oversold levels following the big drop. The daily RSI indicator moved to below 15, marking a level that’s rarely seen. This suggests we might be due for a bounce and indeed we saw a bit of recovery on Monday. The USD/JPY surged from about 141.69 to eventually reach 146.37 overnight, which wiped out the losses from Monday before the selling pressure resumed at the Asian open. We’re now hovering in the middle of Monday’s trading range.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

 

USD/JPY Analysis: Key Levels to Watch

USD/JPY analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

The big question is whether we’ll continue to see a downward trend or if the USD/JPY will start climbing again. There are a few key levels to watch:

 

  • Resistance: The area round 146.40 to 146.50 is crucial. This zone had previously provided support and has now turned into resistance. If this resistance breaks, we might see a relief bounce towards a more significant resistance zone around 151.00, where the 200-day moving average and other technical indicators come into play.

     

  • Tough ask: After the dramatic sell-off triggered by the Bank of Japan’s policy decision last week, we may not see too much of a recovery. Instead, a potential recovery might face stiff resistance near the broken bullish trend line, which had been intact since January 2023, around the 148.50 area. The breach of this trend line was a major bearish signal, so this area could act as strong resistance moving forward.

     

  • Support: Keep an eye on the area around 141.80ish. This area marked the start of previous buying pressure at the start of this year, after a prolonged downtrend ended in late 2023. When this level was breached and rates climbed above the 200-day moving average, we saw a solid upward move in the first half of the year, only to face a sharp drop after the mid-way point of the year.

 

USD/JPY outlook hinges on US data

 

Moving forward, much will hinge on upcoming US macro pointers, although we don’t have much in the way of scheduled data to work with this week. The ISM Services PMI released yesterday came in slightly stronger than expected, easing recession fears and giving the USD/JPY a bounce while risk assets also showed some recovery from their lows. Nonetheless, the pressure is still on.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Breaking News USD/JPY Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Today 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Today 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Today 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Today 10:13 AM
USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 04:51 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Breaking News articles

EU_flag_notes
EUR/USD selloff looks overdone, whichever way you splice it
By:
Matt Simpson
October 25, 2024 02:52 AM
    stocks_02
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will dip buyers rescue markets again or is it different this time?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 16, 2024 01:10 PM
      inflation_05
      EUR/USD, gold futures levels heading into US inflation
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 10, 2024 07:13 AM
        100USD_graph
        USD index on track for its best week in 25 ahead of NFP
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 4, 2024 12:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.