USD/JPY, DAX analysis: European open – 10/10/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 5:54 AM
17 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 77.5 points (1.11%) and currently trades at 7,047.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 736.25 points (2.46%) and currently trades at 31,757.92
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 226.59 points (1.29%) and currently trades at 17,743.99
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -27.94 points (-0.23%) and currently trades at 12,284.93

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 57 points (0.76%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,549.21
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 40 points (0.97%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,152.57
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 131 points (0.86%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,259.11

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 16 points (0.05%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 3.25 points (0.07%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 28.25 points (0.19%)

 

APAC shares excluding China were higher on Tuesday as they took Wall Streets lead. Comments from Fed member Jefferson seems to have convinced markets that the Fed are done with hiking, which saw odds of a 25bp November hike fall from 27.1% to 11.4% on Monday.

US cash bond markets will reopen today after being closed on Monday due to Columbus Day. Yet futures markets suggest the yields curve from the 2-year and above could open 10-15bp lower. Bond investors seem to have stepped back into the market due to the Middle East conflict, and whilst lower yields allowed risk to rise on Monday, it is not a true risk-on rally by my books. And it is for that reason that I feel inclined to fade many of the moves seen on Monday, such as gold and indices.

 

20231010indices

 

Events in focus (GMT+1):

  • 14:30 - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
  • 16:00 – US 1-year consumer inflation expectations
  • 18:30 – Fed Waller Speaks
  • 20:00 – Fed Kashkari speaks
  • 23:00 – FOMC Member Daly Speaks

 

With Fed Jefferson noting high bond yields and the need for the Fed to approach policy with caution, I’m interested to hear if other Fed members follow suit. So it is worth keeping a note of that Bostic, Waller, Kashkari and Daly say over the next 24 hours as it could make a material impact on sentiment. Given stocks rose yesterday, then we could see a follow-through if Jefferson’s comments are echoed by most if not all. But if Fed members continue to dangler that hawkish carrot, it could see sentiment swayed for equities and gold to the downside.

 

20231010forex

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (4-hour chart):

Unfortunately as expected, USD/JPY price action has remained confined within the candle range that sparked accusations of a BOJ intervention. With prices prattling around without much of a care in the world, a new range has formed between 148.25 – 149.55. And momentum is trying to turn higher following its Doji on the 4-hour, and prices have just confirmed it as a reversal candle with a break of its high.

149 is a pivotal level to keep an eye on as it houses the 50-dar EMA and weekly pivot point. Should prices drift towards that level, I’d keep an eye on evidence of a reversal, whereas a clear break above 149 brings the cycle highs around 149.55 into view.

20231010usdjpy

 

DAX technical analysis (4-hour chart):

The DAX managed to build support around the 15k level before forming a countertrend rally. However, the recent leg higher lacks conviction if we compare it to what we saw last Friday. The DAX has closed its weekend gap and looks like it wants to breach the high around 15,300. From here, I’m looking for evidence of a swing high whilst prices remain beneath the 15,500 resistance zone. Perhaps it can top out near the 100-bar EMA around 15,350 and head for 15,100 and 15,000.

20231010dax

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open USD/JPY Dax GER40

Latest market news

AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: Elevated China pessimism becomes Aussie dollar bullish
Today 12:34 AM
Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 10/10/2023
Yesterday 09:51 PM
Oil soars on Israel attack, but no panic on Wall Street
Yesterday 07:09 PM
AirTrunk IPO: Everything you need to know about AirTrunk
Yesterday 06:08 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls amid raised geopolitical risks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: Examining the Impact of the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Yesterday 03:54 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Asian Open articles

gold_06
Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 10/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:51 PM
    Energy
    WTI crude oil suffered its worst week in 6 months: Asian Open – 09/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 8, 2023 09:50 PM
      gold_03
      Gold and AUD/JPY hint at reversals: Asian Open – 06/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 5, 2023 09:47 PM
        WTI crude oil plunges, USD, yields retrace: Asian Open – 05/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 4, 2023 10:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.