USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 1:44 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report - as of Tuesday 12th December 2023:

  • Large speculators increased their gross-short exposure to crude oil for a ninth week
  • Net-short exposure to JPY/USD futures fell to a 19-week low
  • Net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures fell to an 18-week low
  • Large speculators were bullish on GB/USD futures for a second week
  • Net-short exposure to the US 10-year bond note fell to a 37-week low

 

20231218cotnetFX 20231218cotpctrankFX

  

US dollar index positioning – COT report:

Traders were net-short the US dollar for a second consecutive week, according to data compile by IMM (International Monetary Market). They were also the most bearish on the US dollar in three months across all pairs and G10 currencies. The fact they flipped to net short before the Fed’s dovish pivot suggests there could be further downside for the US dollar, but when you consider it has fallen -3.8% over the past 10 weeks then one should be on guard for a technical bounce or two along the way.

20231218cotusd

 

GBP/USD (British pound futures) positioning – COT report:

Large speculators were their most bullish on GBP/USD futures in 12 weeks last week. And that was before the BOE pushed back on hopes of an early rate cut. Short interest has continued to fall whilst long interest has perked up, which suggests there could be further upside for the British pound in the weeks ahead.

20231218cotGBP

 

 

WTI crude oil (CL) positioning – COT report:

Crude oil has fallen nearly 30% over the pasty 11 weeks. That stat along should be enough to make one wary of shorting crude oil around current levels, but we also have the fact that large speculators increased their gross-short exposure for a ninth consecutive week and pushed their exposure to a level which could be considered a sentiment extreme. Add in the fact that oil has fallen for eight consecutive weeks and formed a doji week, then the case for a countertrend bounce becomes quite appealing.

20231218cotWTI

 

JPY/USD (Japanese yen futures) positioning – COT report:

Traders continue to trim their gross-short exposure to the Japanese yen, although it should be noted that bulls are yet to return in force. This has helped USD/JPY fall to a 4-month low and break beneath its 200-day average and suffer its worst week in five months. However, given it has fallen for five consecutive weeks, USD/JPY bears may want to be cautious around current levels and be on guard for a technical bounce – even if the bias is for a weaker pair in the months ahead.

20231218cotJPY

 

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones positioning – COT report:

The relentless rally on US indices continues. The Dow Jones reached a record high last week and asset managers are now their most bullish in 19 weeks, yet do not appear to be at a sentiment extreme. We’re now in the second half of December, a time of year associated with strong gains. But will history repeat, given we have already seen a strong rally in the first half of the month? Futures markets have just opened for the week and have gapped higher, which indicates they have every intention of bidding the markets higher in line with their seasonal tendency. But traders would be wise to see how the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 react around their record highs, because a pullback from those levels also suggests a pullback on the Dow Jones.

20231218cotindices

 

 

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment USD/JPY Oil GBP USD

Latest market news

AUD/USD surges again as dovish BOJ fuels soft landing narrative
Yesterday 10:16 PM
USD/JPY taps 145, ASX 200 surges with seasonality fully behind it
Yesterday 10:03 PM
Russell 2000 leads markets towards eighth winning week, but is the Fed saying too much?
Yesterday 06:07 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI extends rise for fifth day
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USBRL should reflect inflation for the US, statements from Fed officials, COPOM minutes, RTI, and economic agenda in Congress
Yesterday 04:33 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: Studying the DJIA’s 8-Day Winning Streak to Record Highs
Yesterday 02:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest COT articles

Research
USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
December 18, 2023 01:44 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 4, 2023 02:12 AM
      japan_08
      Yen bulls return, EUR/USD benefits from soft dollar bets: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 28, 2023 02:47 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Nasdaq, crude oil analysis: COT report – Nov 20, 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 20, 2023 01:48 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.