USD/JPY: Japan was just given every excuse to trigger BOJ intervention

If Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) was looking for a trigger to instruct the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to intervene in currency markets, they were just provided a big one. Expect heightened near-term volatility in USD/JPY on Monday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 29, 2024 3:31 AM
japan_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/JPY spikes above 160, the highest level since 1990
  • Move was not driven by rate differentials with US Treasury markets closed
  • The move looks speculative, a potential trigger for the Japanese government to instruct the BOJ to intervene in FX markets

If Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) was looking for a trigger to instruct the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to intervene in currency markets, they were just provided a big one. Because out of nowhere, on a public holiday in Japan, USD/JPY just suddenly spiked over 1%, seeing it briefly trade above 160 for the first time since 1990, taking out a key topside level.

jpy apr 29

Source: Refinitiv 

USD/JPY spike driven by speculative forces

While USD/JPY upside is not unusual right now, what makes this move different is that it was not underpinned by any significant shift in fundamentals. US Treasuries are not trading due to the public holiday in Tokyo meaning the key driver of USD/JPY recently – ballooning yield differentials between the US and Japan – did not contribute to upward thrust. Nor was there any major change in risk appetite in Asia, broadly a continuing what was seen in Europe and North America on Friday.

jpy correlation apr 24

And a deliberate attempt to bring an official policy response

No, the move looks entirely speculative. And, if I’m being honest, a deliberate attempt from a party or parties to bring the MOF from the sidelines. Suzuki, Kanda and other senior Japanese government officials have been warning for months about taking action to quash speculative movements. If they don’t instruct the BOJ to intervene following today’s abrupt bounce, when will they ever?

Traders should be on heightened alert for this risk.

Key near-term USD/JPY levels

After 160, the next topside level for USD/JPY is 165. On the downside, USD/JPY has been supported on dips below uptrend support dating back to early April, including a suspected “market check” from the MOF last Friday. The low of 155 hit then is the first level for traders to watch with 152 the next major level after that.

jpy 4h

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: BoJ USD JPY FX

Latest market news

King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Today 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest BoJ articles

Federal reserve building
2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
By:
David Song
December 23, 2024 11:30 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    December 12, 2024 09:30 PM
      japan_05
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips as Traders Reconsider a BOJ Hike in December
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 21, 2024 04:47 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY Rebounds as BoJ Ueda Pledges to Support Economic Activity
        By:
        David Song
        November 18, 2024 03:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.