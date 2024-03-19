USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ scraps negative rates but not bond buys, pressuring yen

A historic day for Japanese markets with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) hiking interest rates for the first time since 2007, doing away with negative interest rates in the process. It’s now over to the Fed to drive the price action over the remainder of the week.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 19, 2024 4:21 AM
japan_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The BOJ abolished negative interest rates and yield curve control in March
  • It will continue to buy Japanese bonds to limit rising yields
  • Markets are now waiting to see whether BOJ Governor Ueda will signal further hikes to come
  • USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 rallied on the as-expected announcements

A historic day for Japanese markets with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) hiking interest rates for the first time since 2007, doing away with negative interest rates in the process. However, having been priced in for months, and leaked to the media prior to Tuesday’s decision, the reaction in markets was negligible. It’s now over to the Fed to drive the price action over the remainder of the week.

What changes did the BOJ make?

The BOJ lifted its key overnight interest rate from -0.1% to a range of between 0 to 0.1%, doing away with negative interest rates in place since 2016. It also announced it will end purchases of ETFs and Japanese real estate investment trusts. Corporate bond purchases will be reduced before concluding the program in around one year.

But it will continue to buy Japanese bonds

It officially scrapped yield curve control, the mechanism of artificially suppressing 10-year Japanese bond yields around 0%. However, the bank said it will continue to purchase Japanese government bonds around the same pace as before. The BOJ said it would respond "nimbly" to a rapid rise in yields, providing a powerful reminder that it is unwilling to relinquish full control to market forces.

The full details of the policy decision can be found here.

One and done or more to come?

Attention now turns to BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference where the first question will surely be whether the bank will hike interest rates again. The answer may deliver more volatility than what was seen around the official announcement, which wasn’t a lot. The lack of surprise in today’s decision points to Ueda being non-committal.

The truth is today's outcome had been priced for months; a fact underlined by almost zero movement in Japanese one-year overnight index swaps which indicate where markets see the BOJ’s overnight rate sitting in 12 months. After today's move, markets are not convinced the BOJ will follow through with another over the next year. A partial risk is priced. 

ois jp mar 19

Source: Refinitiv 

USD/JPY, Nikkei rally as certainty restored

USD/JPY rallied following the BOJ announcement, pushing above resistance at 148.80 in the process. Should it gain a foothold above this level, a retest of resistance at 150.90 could be on the cards. Should the Fed signal fewer rate cuts in its updated economic projections on Wednesday, there's every chance it could get there, putting the multi-decade high just under 152.00 in sight. 

nikkei mar 19

With the yen weakening against a basket of major currencies, Nikkei 225 futures performed an abrupt about face during the session, rebounding to trade around breakeven after momentarily testing the intersection of horizontal resistance at 39620 and former uptrend support. A break higher from there would put a retest of the record highs in play. Given the relationship with USD/JPY, the weaker yen should provide tailwinds for Japanese equity market near-term. Below, support is located at 38855 and 38250.

jpy mar 19

Market Outlook USD/JPY

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: BoJ FX JPY Nikkei

Latest market news

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
Today 01:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Churn to 6100
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Snapback Signals Recovery Potential
Today 03:00 AM
GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD trends and catalysts ahead of CPI
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest BoJ articles

japan_05
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips as Traders Reconsider a BOJ Hike in December
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 21, 2024 04:47 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY Rebounds as BoJ Ueda Pledges to Support Economic Activity
    By:
    David Song
    November 18, 2024 03:56 PM
      100USD_buildings
      USDJPY, Silver Analysis: Dollar Rally Risks vs Yen and Silver
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      November 18, 2024 09:00 AM
        japan_08
        USDJPY Forecast: Will the CPI Reverse the Dollar Rally?
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        November 13, 2024 08:48 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.