USDCAD to New Highs as Oil Tanks

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
February 26, 2020 3:51 PM
1 views
Oil extraction
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

USD/CAD put in a new 4 ½ month high today near 1.3333 as Crude Oil is trading at its lowest levels in 13 months, with front month crude futures down another 2.5% on the day.  Canada is an oil lead exporting country.  As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world (today, 83 cases being monitored in Nassau County near New York City), the expectations continue to be that the demand for crude oil will be lower.  As expectations for demand fall, so does the price of oil.  As such, when the price of crude oil falls, so does that value of the Canadian Dollar.  The the daily chart of Crude Oil below, the current correlation coefficient is -.81 (which is actually off the lows from last week of near -1.00!)

Source:  Tradingview, NYMEX, FOREX.com

Next week, on March 4th, the Bank of Canada will meet again to discuss interest rates.  The BOC  has left rates unchanged since 2018 at 1.75%   At their last meeting,  they took a slightly more dovish stance and said that they would closely monitor the economy and the recent global growth slowdown.  That meeting was on January 22nd.  Although current expectations are for the BOC to remain on hold once again, a lot has changed since their last meeting when crude oil was at 56.74.  Phase One of the US-China Trade Deal was just signed a week earlier, and there wasn’t any talk of the coronavirus.  Look how much can change in 6 weeks…they will have much to discuss!

USD/CAD has been in a symmetrical triangle since early 2016.  At the end of 2019, price broke below the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the triangle (which dates back to 2012) and tested 1.3000.  Price briefly traded into the 1.29 handle and bounced back into the apex of the triangle.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Notice on the 240-minute chart what happened at the last BOC meeting, when they turned from neutral to dovish. If they are even more dovish, price may continue higher!   If price can close above current levels, there is horizonal resistance above at 1.3357.  After that is the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs on November 20th, 2019 to the lows on December 31st, at 1.3432.  Above that is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same time period which comes in at 1.3560.  This also coincides with a previous peak in May of last year (on daily timeframe).  Fist support is at todays lows of 1.3271.  Below that, Friday’s lows near 1.3200 and then the highs on the move after the BOC meeting on January 22nd near 1.3150.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

If crude does continue to move lower, one can expect USD/CAD to continue moving higher.  In addition, if the BOC continues to be dovish at its interest rate decision meeting next week, USD/CAD also may continue higher.  However, if crude starts to bounce (perhaps a relief bounce in the short term), USD/CAD could pull back, which may give traders another chance to buy before the BOC meeting.

Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Interest rates USD BOC Central Bank Coronavirus

Latest market news

S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
Today 12:51 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, Gold outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 08:06 AM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Xpeng and Kingfisher
Today 07:45 AM
EUR/USD to extend its bullish unwind? The Week Ahead
Today 05:30 AM
USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures
Today 12:41 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Crude oil outlook: WTI bottom? - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 16, 2023 04:17 PM
    Research
    Commitment of traders report (COT):
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 14, 2023 08:02 AM
      downtrend chart
      Swing trading strategies
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      May 9, 2023 11:00 AM
        Energy
        WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 5, 2023 01:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.