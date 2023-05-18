USD/JPY analysis: Asia’s slowing trade is a growing problem

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 2:19 AM
0 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key takeaways

 

  • Japan’s exports fell to a 2-year low of 2.6% y/y
  • Imports (domestic demand for international goods) contracted -2.3%
  • Exports to Asia contracted -6.3% y/y (-2.9% to China)
  • Exports to the US, New Zealand and Australia rose 12%, 10.2% and 6.9% y/y respectively
  • USD/JPY’s rally has stalled below the May high, where a pullback is favoured ahead of an eventual breakout
  • The Nikkei is within striking distance of its 201 high

 

20230518japantradechart

 

Slowing trade is a growing problem across Asia as we make our way through 2023, which in turn is a drag on global growth prospects. Already we have seen Q2 trade data for China take a hit, alongside contracting PMI’s, a slump in loan demand and softer figures for retail sales, industrial production and investment. And today we see that Japan’s exports fell to a 26-month low of 2.6% and imports contracted at their fastest pace since February 2021.

 

20230518japantrade3

Looking behind the headline numbers reveals a slump in demand for Japan goods across Asia, with exports to the region falling -6.3% y/y. Interestingly, exports to China are also down -2.9% y/y and demand falters with China’s economic recovery. Although with China encouraging domestic-consumption to support growth, we’d expect this trend to continue and weaken Japan’s growth (with China being their largest trade partner).

 

 

Nikkei head for 2021 with debt-ceiling hopes

Debt-ceiling talks between US President Biden and Republican House Speaker McCarthy made a positive step, with both announcing that a deal is on the horizon. The fact that it is being announced is almost inevitable, as there really is no other choice. But if there is a pleasant surprise, it is that it didn’t happen at the absolute last minute.

 

The positive development prompted a risk-on rally on Wall Street, sending the Nasdaq to a 9-month high, WTI up 2.8% and gold down to a low of 1975. This in turn has provided a positive lead for Asian indices to help the ASX rebound back above 7200 and the Nikkei extend yesterday’s breakout above 30,000.

 

 

USD/JPY daily chart

20230518usdjpyFX

The pair has provided a strong rally since its based formed around the 200-day EMA last week, with a Doji. Yet the rally has stalled just beneath the YTD high – a level which prompted a selloff a couple of weeks ago – which leaves the potential for a pullback from current levels. RSI (2) is also oversold to warn of a near-term inflation point and a slight bearish divergence is forming in RSI (14).

 

Volume analysis of the rally shows heavy trading activity around 136.1, which could provide support should prices retrace before an anticipated breakout. But with a defiantly hawkish message from the Fed, a banking crisis that never and a dovish BOJ, an upside break if favoured sooner than later.

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart

20230518usdjpyH1fx

Whilst USD/JPY trades within a strong trend and bullish channel, there are early sigs of a potential top. A bearish engulfing candle and bearish pinbar formed on the 1-hour chart and the current candle is currently a bearish outside bar with high volume. Furthermore, none of the candles at the highs were able to test the May high.

 

A bearish divergence formed on RSI (2) leading into the highs and RSI (14) is now rolling over from the overbought zone. So we’re now seeking a countertrend move within the bullish channel whilst prices remain beneath 138.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Japan USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

Debt talk optimism buoys S&P 500, regional Banks end losing streak, Gold dips
Yesterday 06:03 PM
Euro analysis: EUR/USD hits a 6-week low, 1.08 in sight?
Yesterday 02:39 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge higher on hopes of a debt ceiling deal
Yesterday 01:10 PM
Gold outlook bullish despite short term struggles
Yesterday 11:45 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:43 AM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock rises as it plans to advertise cars
Yesterday 10:03 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
USD/JPY analysis: Asia’s slowing trade is a growing problem
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:19 AM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge higher on hopes of a debt ceiling deal
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:10 PM
      Gold trading
      Gold outlook bullish despite short term struggles
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:45 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 11:43 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.