USDJPY Forecast: Yen Strengthens Ahead of NFP Week

USDJPY Forecast: Friday's rise in Tokyo CPI from 1.8% to 2.2% drove USDJPY below the critical 150 level. A pivotal week of US economic data ahead, including ISM PMIs and Non-Farm Payrolls, is set to heighten volatility risks for the pair.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 8:31 AM
japan_03
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Tokyo CPI rises to 2.2% from 1.8% in November
  • USDJPY falls below 150, marking a 4.4% decline from November highs
  • Upcoming Volatility Risks:

- US ISM Manufacturing PMI (Monday)

- US JOLTS Job Openings (Tuesday)

- US ISM Services PMI and Fed Powell Speech (Wednesday)

- US Unemployment Claims (Thursday)

- US Non-Farm Payrolls (Friday)

Tracking Japan's economic developments, the rise in Tokyo CPI above the 2% benchmark raises expectations for yen-supportive policies from the BOJ. However, the market sentiment towards the Fed rate expectations is set to take the lead next week with leading US economic growth indicators, the US ISM Manufacturing and Services PMI, insights from Fed Powell on Wednesday, and Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

These data points will shape Fed rate expectations ahead of the Dec. 18th FOMC meeting and the BOJ decision on Dec. 19th, keeping traders on edge before the holiday season.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

USDJPY Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame - Log Scale

USDJPY Forecast: USDJPY_2024-11-29_11-34-51

Source: Tradingview

As the US Dollar pulled back from the 107-mark, USDJPY retreated slightly below 157, dipping back into its lower channel. The pair now faces key support zones at 148.80 and 146.80, aligning with the mid-channel boundary and the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the September-November uptrend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the neutral 50 level, continuing its downward trajectory after reversing from negative divergence and overbought conditions on the 3Day time frame, signaling room for further declines.

If USDJPY rebounds from the recent 149.50 low, the 154 level emerges as a potential resistance zone, aligning with the upper channel boundary. A break above this level could pave the way for further advances towards 157 and 160, increasing risks for the Yen and a BOJ intervention.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: USD/JPY US NFP DXY Technical analysis

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest USD/JPY articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Today 06:28 PM
    japan_09
    Yen Strength Returns: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Sell-Offs Gain Steam
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:26 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Forex Seasonality – December 2024: Can EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rally?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 04:11 PM
        Currency prices
        USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 2, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.