USD/JPY selloff loses steam around support, bounce incoming?

Having fallen over 5% from the November high already, the two days of indecision around support alongside a bullish divergence suggest USD/JPY could be vulnerable to some bullish mean reversion.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 10:21 PM
Forex trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20241204marketsFX

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

Since the November high, USD/JPY has fallen over 5% and printed just three bullish candles over the past 12. That alone suggests the move lower may be nearing an inflection point, but there are other clues too. A second consecutive doji formed on Tuesday, and both printed daily closes just above the August high and October VPOC (volume point of control). Bullish divergences have also formed on the daily and 4-hour RSIs in the oversold zone.

 

While there is no immediate indication of a price action low, I suspect one could be close. What I would ideally like to see now is evidence of a higher low on the 4-hour chart (or even the 1-hour chart) to indicate a trough has formed, in anticipation of some bullish mean reversion to at least 151. Also note the weekly pivot point (151.3) and monthly pivot point (151.99) and of course the 152 handle near the 200-day SMA, which could also make a viable target for bulls over the near term.

 

20241204usdjpy

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

If this week’s domestic data is anything to go by, Australia’s GDP could come in slightly soft. With that said, the consensus estimate is for growth to have risen 0.5% q/q (up from 0.2% in Q2) and 1.1% y/y up from 1%). In either case, I doubt it will move the needle much for the RBA who seem poised to keep rates at 4.35%.

 

  • 09:00 – AU construction, manufacturing and services index (AIG)
  • 11:00 – AU Q3 GDP, commodity prices, capital expenditure
  • 11:30 – JP services PMI
  • 12:45 – CN manufacturing PMI (Caixin)
  • 19:55 – DE PMIs (final)
  • 20:00 – BOE Bailey speaks
  • 01:45 – US PMIs (final)
  • 02:00 – US ISM non-manufacturing PMI, durable goods orders
  • 02:30 – ECB President Lagarde speaks

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

Silver: Key break nears as payrolls loom large
Today 12:00 AM
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 08:18 PM
Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Charge Uptrend Support
Yesterday 07:27 PM
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (NOV 2024)
Yesterday 05:12 PM
S&P 500 forecast: New highs for US stocks, DAX and Bitcoin
Yesterday 04:34 PM
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Pullbacks
Yesterday 04:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Asian Open articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
By:
Matt Simpson
December 4, 2024 09:46 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY selloff loses steam around support, bounce incoming?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 3, 2024 10:21 PM
      Downward trend
      AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 2, 2024 10:00 PM
        ASX hits record high in thin trade, but double top clouds the outlook
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 28, 2024 10:32 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.