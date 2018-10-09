USDJPY Signs of a Top Off Key 11450 Resistance Level

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 9, 2018 4:23 PM
9 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As US traders return to their desks after yesterday’s bank holiday, we’re seeing a bit of a “Turnaround Tuesday” emerge in the FX market, with the US dollar falling against all of its major rivals after showing relative strength in yesterday’s trade (see “Dollar Index Holding Above Key Area in the Mid-95.00s” for more).

While the broad dollar index is still (barely) holding above a key previous-resistance-turned-support level, the greenback’s near-term outlook is far more suspect against the Japanese yen. Last week, USD/JPY’s consistent rally brought the pair up to test a critical previous resistance level near 114.50. As the weekly chart below shows, bears had stepped in to stop the last three rallies (in May, July, and November of last year) into that area.

Unfortunately for those with a bullish persuasion, the early evidence suggests that the bears are defending that level once again. USD/JPY sold off sharply to close last week (despite generally bullish Fedspeak and jobs data), and has followed through with selling pressure through the first half of this week as well.

Rates formed a “bearish pin,” or inverted hammer, candle last week. For the initiated, this candle signals an intraweek reversal from buying to selling pressure and often marks a near-term top in the market. Combined with the strong resistance level in the mid-114.00s and the bearish continuation so far this week, the near-term odds suggest that USD/JPY may dip further over the next few days/weeks. There’s little in the way of meaningful previous support until around the 110 handle, though near-term buyers may step in around the Fibonacci retracements of the August-October rally (not shown) near 112.75 (38.2%), 112.15 (50%), and 111.60 (61.8%).

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com


Related tags: Candlesticks Japanese yen USD USD/JPY US Dollar USD/JPY

Latest market news

Arm stock: Wall Street sees upside potential from new strategy
Today 09:14 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:16 AM
China A50, USD/CNH: Weakening trend in focus ahead of key economic data
Today 05:02 AM
WTI crude oil, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 09/10/2023
Today 04:31 AM
Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
Today 01:26 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 01:02 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Candlesticks articles

Uptrend
How to trade the morning star candlestick pattern
By:
Patrick Foot
August 10, 2021 06:38 AM
    How to trade the bullish engulfing pattern
    By:
    Global author
    July 20, 2021 10:31 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      How to trade the three white soldiers pattern
      By:
      Global author
      July 13, 2021 09:47 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Japanese candlestick patterns cheat sheet
        By:
        Global author
        July 5, 2021 11:48 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.