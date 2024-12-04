USD/JPY Snaps Bearish Price Series Ahead of US NFP Report

USD/JPY may stage a large recovery over the remainder of the week as it snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Wednesday 8:20 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY pulls back a fresh weekly high (151.23) as the ISM Services survey prints at 52.1 in November versus forecasts for a 55.5 reading, but the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may keep the exchange rate afloat as the update is anticipated to show a resilient labor market.

USD/JPY Snaps Bearish Price Series Ahead of US NFP Report

USD/JPY may stage a large recovery over the remainder of the week as it snaps the recent series of lower highs and lows, and speculation surrounding US monetary policy may sway the exchange rate as there appears to be a dissent within the Federal Reserve.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

At the same time, the NFP report may influence foreign exchange markets as the US economy is expected to add 200K jobs in November, and a positive development may push the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to the sidelines as Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledges that ‘the economy is strong, and it’s stronger than we thought it was going to be in September’ while speaking at an event held by the New York Times.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12042024

In turn, signs of a resilient labor market may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback as it curbs speculation for a Fed rate-cut in December, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may keep the exchange rate below the 50-Day SMA (151.08) as it fuels expectations for lower US interest rates.

With that said, lack of momentum to trade back above the moving average may undermine the recent rebound in USD/JPY amid the lack of response to the positive slope, but the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the November high (156.75) as it clears the bearish price series carried over from last week.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 12042024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY trades to a fresh weekly high (151.23) following the failed attempt to break/close below the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone, with a move above 151.95 (2022 high) bringing 153.80 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) back on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), but the rebound in USD/JPY may turn out to be temporary amid the lack of response to the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (151.08).
  • Need a break/close below the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone to open up the 144.60 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) region, with the next area of interest coming in around the October Low (142.97).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape

USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA

USD/CAD Defends Post-US Election Rally to Eye November High

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Gives Back Post-US Election Rally

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD/JPY US NFP Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
Yesterday 11:49 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest USD/JPY articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:13 PM
    united_states_01
    US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 02:58 PM
      100USD_buildings
      USDJPY, Silver Forecast: Bullish Rebounds in Question
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 08:23 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        USD/JPY outlook: Attention turns to NFP ahead of CPI, Fed and BoJ meetings
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 5, 2024 01:32 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.