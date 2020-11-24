Vaccine Optimism US Election Clarity Reduced Quarantine After Travel

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 24, 2020 3:46 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European stocks are seen opening higher on Tuesday amid continued optimism surrounding covid vaccines and improving clarity over the political situation in the US as Trump clears the way for Joe Biden.

Three weeks after the US elections, Joe Biden received official acknowledgment that he effectively won the race to the White House. Trump liked the tweet, sending the message that he has come to terms with the election outcome even though he vows to keep fighting it.

The prospect of a disorderly transfer of power has dragged on the market for the past three weeks since the election; a line can now be drawn under this risk.

Vaccine optimism continues
The dominant driving force behind the market has been progress in vaccine development with AstraZeneca announcing yesterday that under a particularly dosage, it vaccine is 90% effective and can be stored at room temperature making it significantly easier to distribute than Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine.

Germany’s GDP beat
Adding to the upbeat mood Germany’s final reading for Q3 GDP printed at 8.5% QoQ ahead of the 8.2% expected and an impressive recovery from Q2’s historic 9.7% contraction. However, following yesterday’s disappointing PMIs, which points to a double dip recession, the GDP figures seem out of date. More attention could be paid towards German IFO due to be released shortly.

Airlines soar as quarantine cut
Lockdown restrictions in Europe are still very much in place but there is talk of these easing which is offering support to sentiment. Aviation stocks, which have been one of the worst hit sectors across the crisis continue to post a strong recovery. News that the UK government is offering tests as a way to cut quarantine periods could give travel a boost over the Christmas period. IAG trades +4.4%

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 08:59 AM
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
July 21, 2023 07:10 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Ocado shares jump on surprise positive Ebitda – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 18, 2023 07:17 AM
        FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips hit by soft China GDP data – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 17, 2023 07:17 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.