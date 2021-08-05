Video 110 Yen in Focus for NFP Silver Start to Slide

In today’s video we revise our analysis on Morgan Stanley (MS) and spot silver (XAG/USD), then take a look at USD/JPY ahead of NFP.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4429.1 (0.60%), 05 August 2021
- Energy (1.28%) was the strongest sector and Healthcare (-0.376%) was the weakest
- 9 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 2 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 361 (71.49%) stocks advanced and 142 (28.12%) declined
- 82.38% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 56.63% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 65.74% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 9.09% - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN.OQ)
- + 8.33% - Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.OQ)
- + 7.51% - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.OQ)
Underperformers:
- -14.3% - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N)
- -10.9% - Cigna Corp (CI.N)
- -9.74% - ETSY Inc (ETSY.OQ)
