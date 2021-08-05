Video 110 Yen in Focus for NFP Silver Start to Slide

August 5, 2021 11:05 PM
multiple currencies
In today’s video we revise our analysis on Morgan Stanley (MS) and spot silver (XAG/USD), then take a look at USD/JPY ahead of NFP.

S&P 500: Market Internals

S&P 500: 4429.1 (0.60%), 05 August 2021

  • Energy (1.28%) was the strongest sector and Healthcare (-0.376%) was the weakest
  • 9 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 2 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 361 (71.49%) stocks advanced and 142 (28.12%) declined
  • 82.38% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 56.63% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 65.74% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Market chart S&P500 Sector performance Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

Outperformers:

  • + 9.09%   -  Penn National Gaming Inc  (PENN.OQ) 
  • + 8.33%   -  Wynn Resorts Ltd  (WYNN.OQ) 
  • + 7.51%   -  American Airlines Group Inc  (AAL.OQ) 

Underperformers:

  • -14.3%   -  Cardinal Health Inc  (CAH.N) 
  • -10.9%   -  Cigna Corp  (CI.N) 
  • -9.74%   -  ETSY Inc  (ETSY.OQ) 


