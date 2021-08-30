Video Apple Hits New Highs as Tech Stocks Rally

In today’s video we update our analysis on the Nasdaq 100 and Apple (AAPL), then take another look at spot gold prices.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4528.79 (0.43%), 27 August 2021
- Real Estate (1.15%) was the strongest sector and Financials (-1.4%) was the weakest
- 7 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 248 (49.11%) stocks advanced and 254 (50.30%) declined
- 79.6% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 75.25% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 66.34% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 3.64% - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.OQ)
- + 3.47% - ETSY Inc (ETSY.OQ)
- + 3.04% - Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)
Underperformers:
- -6.04% - Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N)
- -5.00% - Synchrony Financial (SYF.N)
- -4.67% - Discover Financial Services (DFS.N)
