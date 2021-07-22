Video DXY Respects Bullish Channel Commodities to Break Out

In today’s video we update our analysis for DXY and the CRB commodities index, then add US listed stock United Rentals (URI) to the bullish watchlist.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4367.48 (0.20%), 22 July 2021
- Information Technology (0.71%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-1.13%) was the weakest
- 6 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 5 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 198 (39.21%) stocks advanced and 305 (60.40%) declined
- 84.16% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 68.12% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 48.51% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 14.5% - Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N)
- + 4.29% - FirstEnergy Corp (FE.N)
- + 3.48% - CSX Corp (CSX.OQ)
Underperformers:
- -5.32% - Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.OQ)
- -4.51% - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI.N)
- -4.45% - Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N)
