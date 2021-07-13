Video Nasdaq Hints at Reversal CADJPY In Focus for BOC DXY

US indices have stumbled at their record highs, leaving the potential for a corrective phase. We also look at CAD/JPY ahead of today’s BOC meeting.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2021 11:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

<amp-wistia-player layout="responsive" data-media-hashed-id="5x4nv38s0i" width="512" height="360"></amp-wistia-player>
 

 

S&P 500: Market Internals

S&P 500: 4369.21 (-0.35%), 13 July 2021

  • Information Technology (0.43%) was the strongest sector and Real Estate (-1.31%) was the weakest
  • 10 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 73 (14.46%) stocks advanced and 429 (84.95%) declined
  • 89.11% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 77.62% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 55.84% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 2.42%   -  Teledyne Technologies Inc  (TDY.N) 
  • + 2.31%   -  PepsiCo Inc  (PEP.OQ) 
  • + 2.17%   -  Mastercard Inc  (MA.N) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.43%   -  Conagra Brands Inc  (CAG.N) 
  • -4.91%   -  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co  (HPE.N) 
  • -4.89%   -  Franklin Resources Inc  (BEN.N) 

Chart comparing S&P500 performance vs other popular sectors. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

 

Related tags: Video Forex Indices CAD JPY DXY Nasdaq Central Bank BOC

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Yesterday 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Video articles

commodities trading
[Video] Silver Rally Falters Below $25
By:
Matt Simpson
October 25, 2021 03:08 AM
    Market chart
    [Video] US Equities Post Minor Gains After Reversing Earlier Losses
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 26, 2021 11:46 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      93 is Key for The Dollar Index, Dow Outperforms
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 23, 2021 11:34 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        [Video] WTI Bulls Build Their Case, Fed Gives USD a Tailwind
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 22, 2021 10:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.