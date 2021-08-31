Video Starbucks Perks Up WTI Consolidates at Resistance

In today’s video we look at the daily chart of Starbucks (SBUX) to outline a potentially bullish case. We then move over to commodities to highlight a key zone for WTI futures, and reveal why we’re looking for bearish setups on palladium futures.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4522.68 (-0.13%), 31 September 2021
- Real Estate (0.61%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-0.73%) was the weakest
- 4 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 7 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 265 (52.48%) stocks advanced and 239 (47.33%) declined
- 80.2% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 67.52% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 66.73% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 4.4% - APA Corp (US) (APA.OQ)
- + 4.3% - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.OQ)
- + 3.5% - Discovery Inc (DISCA.OQ)
Underperformers:
- -5.6% - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)
- -5.5% - NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.OQ)
- -4.4% - Kansas City Southern (KSU.N)
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
10.1.1
Latest market news
Today 06:00 PM
Today 12:00 PM
Today 11:10 AM
Today 08:17 AM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Video articles
October 25, 2021 03:08 AM
September 26, 2021 11:46 PM
September 23, 2021 11:34 PM
September 22, 2021 10:05 PM