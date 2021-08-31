Video Starbucks Perks Up WTI Consolidates at Resistance

Starbucks enjoyed its most bullish session in 6-weeks yesterday. And price action suggests there could he further upside to come.

September 1, 2021 12:36 AM
Screen showing share price of 22,450
In today’s video we look at the daily chart of Starbucks (SBUX) to outline a potentially bullish case. We then move over to commodities to highlight a key zone for WTI futures, and reveal why we’re looking for bearish setups on palladium futures.

S&P 500: Market Internals

S&P 500: 4522.68 (-0.13%), 31 September 2021

  • Real Estate (0.61%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-0.73%) was the weakest
  • 4 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 265 (52.48%) stocks advanced and 239 (47.33%) declined
  • 80.2% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 67.52% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 66.73% of stocks closed above their 20-day average


Outperformers:

  • + 4.4%   -  APA Corp (US)  (APA.OQ) 
  • + 4.3%   -  Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc  (WBA.OQ) 
  • + 3.5%   -  Discovery Inc  (DISCA.OQ) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.6%   -  Wells Fargo & Co  (WFC.N) 
  • -5.5%   -  NXP Semiconductors NV  (NXPI.OQ) 
  • -4.4%   -  Kansas City Southern  (KSU.N) 

