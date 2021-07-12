Video Tesla Revs Its Engine Gold Awaits CPI Data KGC

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 12, 2021 11:01 PM
1 views
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

<amp-wistia-player layout="responsive" data-media-hashed-id="78y7k981xr" width="512" height="360"></amp-wistia-player>

 

 

The Dow Jones closed to a record high and has kept the inverted head and shoulders breakout pattern alive. The STOXX 50 also closed above 4090 (just) in line with our bullish bias, and both indices were discussed in yesterday’s video.

 

S&P 500: Market Internals

Chart shows S&P 500 sector performance against the main sectors. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

S&P 500: 4384.63 (0.35%), 12 July 2021

  • Financials (0.96%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Staples (-0.2%) was the weakest
  • 9 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 299 (59.21%) stocks advanced and 202 (40.00%) declined
  • 90.1% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 97.03% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 67.33% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 6.83%   -  Albemarle Corp  (ALB.N) 
  • + 4.38%   -  Tesla Inc  (TSLA.OQ) 
  • + 4.16%   -  L Brands Inc  (LB.N) 

Underperformers:

  • -2.76%   -  HP Inc  (HPQ.N) 
  • -2.55%   -  Biogen Inc  (BIIB.OQ) 
  • -2.54%   -  F5 Networks Inc  (FFIV.OQ) 
Related tags: Video Forex Commodities Indices Equities

Latest market news

Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Video articles

commodities trading
[Video] Silver Rally Falters Below $25
By:
Matt Simpson
October 25, 2021 03:08 AM
    Market chart
    [Video] US Equities Post Minor Gains After Reversing Earlier Losses
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 26, 2021 11:46 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      93 is Key for The Dollar Index, Dow Outperforms
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 23, 2021 11:34 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        [Video] WTI Bulls Build Their Case, Fed Gives USD a Tailwind
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 22, 2021 10:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.