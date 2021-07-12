Video Tesla Revs Its Engine Gold Awaits CPI Data KGC

The Dow Jones closed to a record high and has kept the inverted head and shoulders breakout pattern alive. The STOXX 50 also closed above 4090 (just) in line with our bullish bias, and both indices were discussed in yesterday’s video.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4384.63 (0.35%), 12 July 2021
- Financials (0.96%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Staples (-0.2%) was the weakest
- 9 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 299 (59.21%) stocks advanced and 202 (40.00%) declined
- 90.1% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 97.03% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 67.33% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 6.83% - Albemarle Corp (ALB.N)
- + 4.38% - Tesla Inc (TSLA.OQ)
- + 4.16% - L Brands Inc (LB.N)
Underperformers:
- -2.76% - HP Inc (HPQ.N)
- -2.55% - Biogen Inc (BIIB.OQ)
- -2.54% - F5 Networks Inc (FFIV.OQ)
Latest market news
Today 03:25 AM
Today 02:40 AM
Today 12:56 AM
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Yesterday 02:22 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Video articles
October 25, 2021 03:08 AM
September 26, 2021 11:46 PM
September 23, 2021 11:34 PM
September 22, 2021 10:05 PM