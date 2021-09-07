In today’s video we update out analysis on Penn National Gaming (PENN) then add Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to our bullish watchlist. Finally, we look at the US dollar index (DXY) as we suspect further strength is around the corner, which will likely weigh on commodities if the dollar remains bid.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4520.03 (-0.34%), 07 September 2021
- Communication Services (0.447%) was the strongest sector and Industrials (-1.7%) was the weakest
- 8 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 93 (18.42%) stocks advanced and 410 (81.19%) declined
- 76.04% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 58.22% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 47.52% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 5.61% - Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.OQ)
- + 4.73% - Moderna Inc (MRNA.OQ)
- + 4.17% - Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N)
Underperformers:
- -5.73% - VF Corp (VFC.N)
- -5.03% - Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX.OQ)
- -4.53% - 3M Co (MMM.N)
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
10.1.1
Latest market news
June 23, 2023 05:47 PM
June 23, 2023 01:39 PM
June 23, 2023 12:48 PM
June 23, 2023 12:39 PM
June 23, 2023 12:01 PM
June 23, 2023 07:57 AM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Video articles
October 25, 2021 03:08 AM
September 26, 2021 11:46 PM
September 23, 2021 11:34 PM
September 22, 2021 10:05 PM