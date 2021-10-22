What does rising inflation and tapering mean for Silver and Gold?

October 22, 2021 1:47 AM
73 views
Gold trading

In just under a fortnight, on November 4th, the Federal Reserve is expected to start tapering its bond purchases, which will end some eight months later in mid-2022.

The Federal Reserve has provided the market with sufficient runway ahead of its tapering announcement. Comforted by the strength of the economic recovery, the market is well prepared and mindful that tapering of bond purchases is not monetary tightening.

Surging energy prices are sending energy bills and manufacturing costs higher. Against a backdrop of supply bottlenecks, measures of inflation continue to move higher, causing nervousness amongst central bankers and global interest rate markets to reprice higher.

The US rate curve is currently pricing a full 25bp hike by the September 2022 FOMC meeting and 50bp of hikes by December 2022, pressuring the consensus view the first tightening will not be until early 2023.

However, while nominal interest rates have moved higher, so have inflation expectations, and real yields (the interest rate adjusted for inflation and a key driver of the gold price) have remained range-bound.

For example, last week, the gold price rallied to $1800 as US 10-yr real yields moved lower from ‒92bp down to below ‒100b. However, the downward momentum in US real yields was relatively short-lived. Having failed to break above the psychologically important $1,800 barrier, gold eased lower to be back trading around $1784.

 

Presuming the rise in US 10 year nominal rates remains in line with rising energy and inflation expectations it’s difficult to make a strong case for gold at this point.

 

Technically, while a break above resistance at $1800 would allow short-term upside, the critical resistance at $1835/45 (triple top and trend channel) needs to break to confirm a stronger recovery towards the June $1916 the August 2020 $2075 high.

Gold Daily Chart 22nd of October

Turning to silver, part precious metal, and part industrial metal, it sees increased demand from green technologies such as solar power generation and EVs.

 

Technically the pullback from the February $30.14 high that tagged a band of critical support between $21.35 and $20.90 (includes trend channel support and the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the $11.64 low to the $30.14 high) appears complete at the $21.42 low.

Providing silver does not lose short term support at $23.00 nor the band of medium-term support between $21.45 and $21.00, we are bullish silver looking for the rally to extend towards a layer of resistance between $25.70 (the 200-day moving average) and $26.70 (trend channel resistance). 

Silver Daily Chart 22nd of October

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 22nd, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
 



 

Related tags: Gold Silver Commodities Inflation

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
Today 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
Today 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
Today 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Today 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Today 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Today 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
By:
Matt Simpson
May 11, 2023 03:03 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      Gold forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 3, 2023 07:42 AM
        Research
        Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 20, 2023 01:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.