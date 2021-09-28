Whats driving GBP and where is it headed

September 28, 2021 1:11 PM
53 views
Bank notes of different currencies

Growth in the UK seems to have moved into the slow lane as gasoline shortages and lack of truck drivers are causing the GBP to crash.  The panic at the pumps is causing prices to rise and even causing some stations to close, as their wells to run dry.  BP has also said that they may temporarily close petrol stations due to the lack of truck drivers.  (See my colleague Tony Sycamore recap of the fuel panic here.)  The fear and uncertainty is hitting the currency markets and causing the Pound to move lower.


Trade GBP/USD now:  Login or open a new account!


On a weekly timeframe, GBP/USD has moved to its lowest level since January.  Price has stalled just above horizontal support from the highs of December 2019,  near 1.35149.  There is a band of support below, which extends down to 1.3483.  However, if price breaks below, it can run to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 low to the February high near 1.3159.  The 200-week Moving Average also crosses near that level at 1.3157. 

20210928gbpusdweekly

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On the Daily timeframe, GBP/USD has broken down from a symmetrical triangle and is nearing the previously mentioned support on the weekly timeframe.  Resistance above is at the September 22nd lows of 1.3609 and then the upward sloping trendline of the symmetrical triangle near 1.3650.  Above there, today’s highs provide the next resistance level at 1.3717.

20210928gbpusddaily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The US Dollar isn’t the only currency that the Pound has sold off against.  EUR/GBP put in a high on April 26th near 0.8719 and has been moving lower since then in an orderly channel.  Yesterday, EUR/GBP closed mid-range ion the channel and below the 50 Day Moving Average near 0.8541.  However, with today’s selloff in the Pound, EUR/GBP moved aggressively higher, above the top, downward sloping trendline of the channel and is testing the 200-Day Moving Average at 0.8647.  Above there, horizontal resistance is at 0.8670 and then the April 26th highs at 0.8719. Intraday support is at the September 22nd highs of 0.8613, ahead of yesterday’s highs and the top, downward trendline of the channel near 0.8579 and then the 50-Day Moving average at 08541.

20210928eurgbpdaily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If the fears continue that there will be a continued shortage of gasoline at the pumps and gas companies continue to have a shortage of truck drivers, the Pound may continue to fall.  However, if the supply chain loosens and gas beings moving again or if inflation fears from the rising costs of oil overtake the fear of lack of supply, GBP could reverse and head higher!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex GBP Trade Ideas

Latest market news

DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:51 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Blue-chips sink to 3-month low – Top UK stocks
Today 07:22 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: The yen dominates the session ahead of US data
Today 05:51 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
Yesterday 11:05 PM
NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
Yesterday 06:30 PM
EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: The yen dominates the session ahead of US data
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:51 AM
    Downtrend arrow
    EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:09 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      GBP/USD outlook: US dollar in sharp focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:40 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Exposure in finance: meaning, types and examples
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Yesterday 07:50 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.