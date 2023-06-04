WTI, ASX 200, AUDJPY analysis: Oil prices gap higher on Saudi cuts

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:53 PM
4 views
Oil rig on an grey day
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20230605moversFX

Market summary

  • Saudi Arabia are to cut its oil production by around 1 million barrels per day from July – their biggest cut in years – in order to stabilise the market
  • Oil prices gapped higher today by ~4% following the weekend announcement, like we saw in April when OPEC’s surprise cut sent oil pries $9 higher at the Monday open
  • Appetite for risk improved on Friday as the debt-ceiling deal made its way through the Senate and to Biden’s desk to be signed in to law
  • Friday’s NFP report packed another mighty punch with 286k jobs added (160k consensus) and April’s NFP upgraded to 294k from 253k
  • The Participation rate also rose 62.6%, above 65.5%, and whilst the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% it remains historically low
  • USD was the second strongest major on increased confidence of a Fed hike,
  • Yet AUD was the strongest major as Australia’s industrial relations empire increases the minimum wage by 5.75% to place inflationary pressure’s the RBA could do without (which follows on from a strong employment report earlier in the week)
  • Wall Street posted strong gains to send the S&P 500 to a 10-month high as bears seemingly capitulate from their excessive net-short exposure, and is just 10 points away from entering a technical bull market (20% higher from its preceding swing low)

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian services PMI
  • 10:30 – Japan’s services PMI
  • 1100 – Westpac/Melbourne Institute monthly inflation gauge
  • 11:30 – ANZ Australian job ads
  • 11:45 – China’s services and composite PMI (Caixin)

 

WTI crude oil 1-hour chart

20230605wtiFX

Oil prices gapped up to a 23-day high at the Asian open but immediately hit resistance at the $75 handle. In April we saw oil prices gap over 5% higher before consolidating and edging higher before peaking at 85.53, before prices went on to fall nearly 24% from the April high. What we are highlighting here is that a price cut does not necessarily equate to a sustained rally as other factors are at play. But on the other hand, prices are already much lower than they were in April and we’re yet to find out of other OPEC nations decide to announce cuts, which could further support a rally.

 

We can see that prices have pulled back on the hourly chart and handed back around half of the gap’s gains, but we also note that there has been strong trading activity around the 71.28 – 71.76 zone over the past three weeks, which makes it a likely zone of support should prices continue to move lower. But we also have $73 and gap support around $72 for bulls to seek evidence of a swing low, and potentially target the $74 and $75 handles over the near-term. A break above which brings the highs around $76 into focus.

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 rose for a second day from a key support level
  • SPI futures rallied over 1% on Friday to suggest a strong open for the ASX cash market today
  • A weekly Doji formed around cycle lows to suggest a trough ay have formed
  • Oil prices could spike higher with oil prices

 

20230605asxglanceFX

 

AUD/JPY 1-hour chart:

An increased appetite for risk helped AUD/JPY close at a 3.5-month high and a strong trend develop on the 1-hour chart. Rising volumes appeared in the first half of the trend with lows of activity around the 91.80 level before tailing off. Hopefully we can see prices retrace towards the 91.80 – 92.00 area for a potential swing low and its next leg higher, with 93 being a potential bullish target near the daily R1 pivot point and YTD high.

20230605audjpyFX

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Australia Forex Indices WTI AUD JPY

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
June 2, 2023 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
June 2, 2023 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
June 2, 2023 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 2, 2023 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
June 2, 2023 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?
By:
Matt Simpson
June 1, 2023 10:27 PM
    Research
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 1st June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 31, 2023 10:55 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 31st May 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 30, 2023 10:24 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Market Brief - 30th May 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 29, 2023 10:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.