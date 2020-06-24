WTI Crude Futures Intraday Potential Signals of a Correction

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 25, 2020 12:07 AM
4 views
Oil drilling in sea
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

WTI Crude Futures (August contract) plunged 5.9% to $38.01 yesterday, as sentiment was dragged down by a resurgence in coronavirus infections across the U.S. and a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude oil inventory.

Source: EIA, Trading Economics

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude oil inventory rose 1.44 million barrels, more than an increase of 0.30 million barrels estimated and it is the third consecutive week of worse than expectations.

Previously, we mentioned that despite there might be some more room for oil's rebound in the short term, over-optimism should be avoided. Now there may be signs of a correction in oil prices.

From an intraday point of view, WTI Crude Futures (August contract) is under pressure as shown on the 4-hour chart. There initial signs that a bullish channel drawn from early May might be broken, while the relative strength index continues to show a bearish divergence. Bearish investors might consider $39.80 as the nearest intraday resistance, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd support at $35.90 and $34.00 respectively. Alternatively, a break above $39.80 may trigger a revisit to the next resistance at $41.60.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Crude Oil Commodities

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks slip as NFP smashes forecasts
October 6, 2023 01:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil rig in the sea
WTI analysis: Crude oil in spotlight – Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 3, 2023 05:59 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 3, 2023 12:05 AM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
      By:
      Paul Walton
      September 20, 2023 11:12 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 19, 2023 12:02 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.