Yen gaining on speculation of BoJ action next week

January 12, 2023 7:46 PM
118 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

Yen pairs are having another large sell-off today as speculation runs rampant that the BoJ may act again when it meets next week to discuss monetary policy.  Recall that at its December meeting, although the BoJ didn’t call it Quantitative Tightening, the central bank widened the band around its 10-year target from .25 to .50. This allows the longer-term interest rate to rise further. Yen pairs fell aggressively on hope that this could be the beginning of the end for QE. Could a similar action be taken when the central bank meets again next week?  According to Yomiuri (Japan news service), the BOJ will discuss the effects of its extraordinary monetary policy and consider adjusting its policies again.  In addition, earlier this week, Tokyo released December CPI.  Some use this as a proxy for Japan’s inflation.  Headline CPI rose to 4% YoY from 3.8% YoY and Core CPI rose to 4% YoY from 3.6% YoY.  BoJ Governor Kuroda continues to say that the inflation is transitory.  Traders are hoping that if the BoJ acts again next week, they will be ahead of the decision. 

After the December BoJ meeting, USD/JPY fell over 500 pips as the pair continued to fall from its October highs in an orderly, downward sloping channel.  Today’s selloff on the daily timeframe is over 330 pips. USD/JPY continued to selloff after the December US CPI came in lower once again.  The MoM reading was -0.1%, the first negative print for the inflation data point since May 2020.  In addition, the YoY number fell to 6.5% vs a previous reading of 7.1%.  If USD/JPY continues to move lower, the next support level is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the 2022 low to high.  Below there, horizontal support crosses at 126.36.

Daily USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

However, the Yen isn’t just gaining against the US Dollar.  EUR/JPY is also down over 200 pips.  After rising in an ascending wedge for most of 2022, the pair traded to its highest level since 2014 at 148.40.  However, on the day of the last BoJ meeting, EUR/JPY broke below the bottom trendline of the wedge and retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the 2022 low to the 2022 high at 139.23.  Price bounced from there, however is approaching the level once again.  Support below is at the January 3rd lows of 137.38, then the 50% retracement level from the above mentioned timeframe at 136.40.

Daily EUR/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In addition to the USD/JPY and EUR/JPY, other Yen pairs are down as well, including GBP/JPY (-300), AUD/JPY (-125), NZD/JPY (-150), and CAD/JPY (-180). 

With speculation that the BoJ may act at next week’s meeting, traders are trying to stay ahead of any adjustments to Monetary Policy.  At the December BoJ meeting, traders were caught offsides.  However, traders won’t let that happen again when the central bank meets next Wednesday!

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/JPY EUR JPY BoJ

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
June 16, 2023 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
By:
Joshua Warner
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 16, 2023 10:17 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.