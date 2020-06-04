Overnightto a fourth session with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging over 2%.Investors were encouraged by the, which showed that the U.S. economy lost "only" 2.760 million private jobs in May, much better than -9.000 million expected and -19.557 million in April.Signs of abating social unrest in major U.S. cities also helped.

Assets widely expected to be safe-haven ones - including U.S. Treasuries, gold, the yen (and to some extent, the U.S. dollar) - have weakened in price amid growing investor optimism, which leads to growing risk appetite.

The yen is seeing its safe-haven appeal tarnish, asadvanced 0.3% overnight, following a 1.0% jump Tuesday.Also, the yen's selling pressure is expected to extend amidOn anhas swung to thekeeping the intraday bias as bullish.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewIn fact, adrawn from June 2 remains intact.Bullish investors can set a, which is around the ascending 50-period moving average and the Lower Bollinger Band.(161.80% Fibonacci extrapolation from the Key Support), which was last seen in early April.Above 109.30, the next resistance would be encountered at 109.60 (last seen in late-March).