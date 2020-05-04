040520 US Pre OPen

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 4, 2020 7:56 AM
0 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside after they slid for a second session on Friday, pressured by lower share prices of technology giants. Also, U.S. President Donald Trump said on a Fox News interview that China "made a horrible mistake" which caused the coronavirus pandemic, and that "they tried to cover it".

Later today, U.S. official data on March Factory Orders (-9.2% on month expected) and Durable Goods Orders (final reading, -14.4% on month expected) will be reported.

European indices are on the downside. Research firm Markit has published final readings of April Manufacturing PMI for the eurozone at 33.4 (vs 33.6 expected), for Germany at 34.5 (vs 34.4 expected) and for France at 31.5 (as expected). The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for May was released at -41.8 (vs -28.0 expected).

Asian indices closed in the deep red except the Australian ASX. The Chinese and Japan markets were closed today.

WTI Crude Oil Futures are under pressure. The number of U.S. oil rigs counts dropped further to 325 on May 1 from 378 a week ago.

Gold gained 6.55 dollars (+0.39%) to 1706.97 dollars per ounce on renewed US-China tensions.

For the same reason, the US dollar is surging, EUR/USD fell 45pips to 1.0936 while GBP/USD declined 73pips to 1.2433.

US Equity Snapshot

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA), a holding company with a vast range of subsidiaries, swung to a net loss of 49.7 billion dollars in the first quarter from a net profit of 21.7 billion dollars in the prior-year period. Operating profit grew 6% to 5.87 billion dollars. The company's CEO and Chairman Warren Buffett said it has sold its entire stakes in the four major U.S. airlines - Delta Air Lines (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), and United Airlines (UAL) - at a loss.

Tyson Foods (TSN), the largest US producer of processed chicken and beef, unveiled second quarter adjusted EPS down to 0.77 dollar from 1.20 dollar a year earlier, on sales up to 10.89 billion dollars from 10.44 billion dollars a year ago. The company said that "the lower levels of productivity and higher costs of production we have experienced will likely continue in the short term until the effects of COVID-19 diminish."

QUALCOMM (QCOM), a maker of digital wireless communications equipment, was rated "underweight" in a new coverage at Wells Fargo.

Honeywell (HON), the industrial conglomerate, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Deutsche Bank.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Indices

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 07:08 AM
USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
July 7, 2023 08:25 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
July 7, 2023 06:59 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
July 7, 2023 03:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks slip on China news & ahead of FOMC minutes
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 5, 2023 12:39 PM
      Research
      AUD, ASX 200 Analysis: The RBA paused, but it may not be the peak
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 4, 2023 05:40 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD pulls back ahead of today’s RBA meeting, 25bp hike on the cards?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 3, 2023 10:25 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.