K&S, a chemical group, is near a deal to sell its Morton Salt unit to Kissner Group for 3 billion dollars, reported Bloomberg citing people with knowledge of the matter.



Hapag-Lloyd's, a shipping and container transportation company, credit rating was upgraded to "BB-" from "B+" at S&P, outlook "Positive".



Thyssenkrupp, an industrial engineering group, was upgraded to "equalweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.





#FRANCE#

Suez, an utility company, said it renewed its support to the proposal being developed by investment firm Ardian and its partner, which envisages the acquisition of a 29.9% stake in the company from Engie and an all-cash public offer immediately thereafter. On the other hand, Veolia announced that it unconditionally commits not to file a hostile takeover bid following the sale of the shares held by Engie in Suez.



Engie, an electric utility group, announced the appointment of Catherine MacGregor, a former President of oil-services firm Technip Energies, as CEO, effective from January 1, 2021.



BNP Paribas, a banking group, was upgraded to "hold" from "sell" at Societe Generale.

#SWITZERLAND#

Ems-Chemie, a chemical group, announced that 3Q net sales declined 13.3% on year (-8.7% organic growth) and 9-month sales were down 22.6% (-17.7% organic growth). The company added: "EMS continues to expect the net operating income (EBIT) for 2020 to be below previous year. Given the result-oriented distribution policy, the ordinary dividend is also expected to be below previous year."