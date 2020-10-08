08 10 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 8, 2020 7:40 AM
2 views
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they rebounded nearly 2% yesterday. U.S President Donald Trump reversed an earlier stance and said he could sign partial fiscal stimulus bills from Congress. This helped to boost market sentiment.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release initial jobless claims in the week ending October 3 (0.82 million expected).

European indices remain bullish. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted August trade balance at 12.8 billion euros surplus (vs 16 billion euros surplus expected). The Bank of France has released Industry Sentiment Indicator for September at 101 (vs 105 expected).

Asian indices closed in the green except the Hong Kong HSI.

WTI Crude Oil futures continue to rebound. Gulf of Mexico operators have shut down 80% of oil production ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Gold steadies as the U.S dollar consolidates on U.S stimulus hopes.

Gold rose 4.09 dollars (+0.22%) to 1891.51 dollars while the dollar index was almost flat at 93.678.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


IBM (IBM), an IT company, is surging before hours after saying it "will separate its Managed Infrastructure Services unit of its Global Technology Services division into a new public company." Separately, the company expects third quarter sales and adjusted EPS in-line with current consensus.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Citigroup (C), a banking group, was fined 400 million dollars by the Office of the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, related to deficiencies in risk controls. The regulator said the order requires the bank to seek its non-objection before making significant new acquisitions and could implement additional business restrictions or require changes in senior management if the bank does not make sufficient progress in complying with the order. Separately, the stock was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan

Regeneron (REGN) and Eli Lilly (LLY), the biotechs, are gaining ground before hours as the Cos asked the FDA to authorize their treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use after Donald Trump mentioned then in a video.

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at New Street.

Roku (ROKU)'s, the video streaming platform, target price was raised to 255 dollars from 190 dollars at Needham.

DTE Energy (DTE), an energy company, is considering selling or spinning off its natural gas pipelines and other non-utility operations, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.
Related tags: Equities

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Today 11:54 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:14 AM
Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
Today 05:14 AM
The Week Ahead: RBA meeting, ISM surveys and Nonfarm payroll in focus
Today 02:12 AM
USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
Yesterday 10:59 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: Test of Former Support in Focus
Yesterday 09:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 outlook: What is the outlook for AI stocks in H2 2023?
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:20 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can Apple stock earn a $3 trillion valuation?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:38 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Serco share price jumps after raising outlook
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:15 AM
        Circuit board
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 28, 2023 11:46 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.