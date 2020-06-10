The S&P 500 Futures are flat afterLater today, U.S.(flat in May expected) will be reported.European indices are down. France's INSEE has posted April industrial production at -20.1% (vs -20.0% on month expected).Asian indices closed in the green except the Chinese CSI. This morning, official data showed thatWTI Crude Oil Futures remain under pressure even if the. Gold rose 6.3 dollars (+0.37%) to 1721.63 dollars.. The EUR/USD rose 41pips to 1.1381 while GBP/USD gained 56pips to 1.2784.

US Equity Snapshot







Apple (AAPL +3.16% to 343.99 dollars), the consumer electronics company, spiked to an all-time high yesterday after Bloomberg reported that the Co plans to start using its own processors instead of Intel's in its Mac computers.



Amazon.com ( AMZN +3.04% to 2600.86 dollars) reached a new all-time high yesterday.



United Airlines (UAL) was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley.



eBay (EBAY), the global electronic commerce platform, was upgraded to "hold" from "underperform" at Jefferies.



Gamestop (GME), the videogame retailer, lost ground after hours after reporting worse than expected quarterly earnings and sales.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital



