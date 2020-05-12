120520

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 12, 2020 7:42 AM
7 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures are facing a consolidation after they closed mixed yesterday.

Later today, April U.S. Consumer Price Index (-0.8% on month expected), government monthly budget balance (deficit of 737.0 billion dollars expected), and the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index (84.0 expected) will be reported.

European indices are facing a consolidation. On the economic front, the Banque de France's industrial business climate index came out at 48 in April, compared with 52 in March (revised from 51) and 40 anticipated by economists. The institution indicated that economic activity in France fell by 27% in April, a slight improvement on the decline observed in March.

Asian indices closed on the downside. China's CPI grew 3.3% on year in April (+3.7% expected, +4.3% in March), while PPI was down 3.1% (-2.5% expected, -1.5% in March), according to the government. Also, China's government will impose a partial ban on meat imported from Australia.

WTI Crude Oil Futures are on the upside. Saudi Arabia says it will pump 7.492M b/d crude oil in June, reaching the lowest level in 18 years. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for May 8.

Gold rose 5.9 dollars (+0.35%) to 1703.83 dollars, firm above 1700 dollars, as investors fear a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The US dollar is slightly consolidating after hitting a two-week peak. EUR/USD rose 36pips to 1.0843 while GBP/USD gained 23pips to 1.2358.


US Equity Snapshot


PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) announced its intent to sell its investment in BlackRock (BLK) through a registered offering and related buyback by BlackRock. PNC currently holds 34.8 million common and Series B preferred shares of BlackRock, representing 22.4% ownership. Blackrock intends to repurchase 1.1 billion dollars of common stock directly from PNC.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced a resumption of production at its California plant, which is in defiance of local authorities. He said: "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

Duke Energy (DUK), the energy company, reported first quarter adjusted EPS down to 1.14 dollar from 1.24 dollar a year earlier, on operating sales down to 3.5% to 5.95 billion dollars. The company maintained its full-year adjusted EPS forecast.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), a maker of food flavors & fragrances, jumped after hours after disclosing first quarter EPS up to 1.62 dollar from 1.57 dollar a year ago on sales up to 1.4 billion dollars from 1.3 billion dollars a year earlier. Those figures beat estimates.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Snap Back Propels EUR/USD to Resistance
June 16, 2023 08:00 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
June 16, 2023 07:47 PM
Nasdaq extends winning streak
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
EUR/USD Post-ECB Rally Puts April High in Sight
June 16, 2023 06:02 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Hits- What’s Next?
June 16, 2023 03:34 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
By:
Joshua Warner
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Testing resistance as it eyes fifth day of gains
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 16, 2023 07:11 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Eyes turn to ECB interest rate decision
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 15, 2023 07:17 AM
        Energy
        FTSE 100 analysis: Can Shell shares close the gap with US peers?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 14, 2023 03:37 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.