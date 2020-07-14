as they turned sharply lower in the final trading hour yesterday.Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release(+0.6% on year expected).European indices are on the downside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported May GDP at +1.8% (vs +5.0% on month expected), industrial production at +6.0% on month (as expected), manufacturing production at +8.4% (vs +8.0% on month expected) and trade balance at 4.3 billion pounds (vs 800 million pounds deficit expected)., investment confidence was published at 59.3 vs 60 expected. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of June CPI at +0.6% (vs +0.9% on year expected).Asian indices all ended in the red. This morning, official data showed thatin yuan terms (+3.5% expected) and imports rose 6.2% (-4.7% expected).WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the downside after reports thatGold declined 2.58 dollars (-0.14%) to 1800.18 dollars.U.K GDP disappointed at +1.8% on month in May, vs +5.5% expected. U.K. is on track for largest decline in annual GDP for 300 years.GBP/USD fell 35pips to 1.252 the day's range was 1.2507 - 1.2563 compared to 1.2551 - 1.2666 the previous session.(JPM), the largest financial services and retail bank in the U.S, reported second quarter adjusted revenue up 14% from a year earlier to 33.82 billion dollars, above estimates. EPS for the second quarter is down to 1.38 dollar from 2.82 dollars a year earlier.





Fastenal (FAST), a construction supplies distributor, disclosed second quarter net sales up 10% from a year earlier to 1.51 billion dollars, above estimates. EPS for the second quarter is up to 0.42 dollar from 0.36 dollar a year earlier.



Netflix (NFLX), the video streaming service, was downgraded from Buy to Neutral at UBS.