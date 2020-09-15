15 09 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 15, 2020 7:38 AM
4 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release August import price index (+0.5% on month expected). The New York Federal Reserve will publish September Empire Manufacturing Index (6.8 expected). The Federal Reserve will report August industrial production (+1.0% on month expected). 

European indices are on the upside. ZEW survey results of September were released for Germany at -66.2 for current situation, vs -72.0 expected, and at 77.4 for the expectations, vs 69.5 expected. France's INSEE has posted final readings of August CPI at -0.1% on month, as expected. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to July at 4.1%, as expected.

Asian indices closed in dispersed order. Japanese Nikkei closed in the red when the Chinese CSI closed on the upside. Official data showed that China's industrial production rose 5.6% on year in August (+5.1% expected) and retail sales grew 0.5% (flat expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are rebounding. OPEC downgraded the outlook for global oil market before an online monitoring meeting on Thursday, amid faltering demand and signs of a recovery of U.S. shale oil supply. Currently, OPEC projected that global oil demand would decrease by 9.46M b/d to 90.23M b/d in 2020. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for September 11.

Gold rose 7.56$ (+0.39%) to 1964.42 on the way to 2000.

GBP/USD jumped 37pips to 1.2883 as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill, his plan to rewrite part of the Brexit deal, passed its first hurdle in Commons.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Tiffany (TIF): a judge of the Delaware Court has scheduled a hearing on September 21 to allow the jeweler to plead, under an expedited procedure, its arguments for the French luxury goods giant, LVMH, to complete its merger project.

Nikola (NKLA): the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is reviewing the case of the electric truck manufacturer accused by Hindenburg Research of making numerous false statements and assertions about its technology.

Lennar (LEN), the home construction company, reported third quarter EPS of 2.12 dollars, beating estimates, on revenue of 5.87 billion dollars, in line with expectations. The stock should nevertheless start the trading session in the red.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Equities

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: AB Foods shares rise as it lifts outlook
Today 07:15 AM
DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:15 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 03:19 AM
AUD/USD and the ASX 200 bore the brunt of a risk-off week
Yesterday 10:33 PM
EUR/USD Fails to Test May High as Fed Officials Defend Higher Rates
June 23, 2023 07:52 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
June 23, 2023 07:12 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: AB Foods shares rise as it lifts outlook
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:15 AM
    Research
    Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 23, 2023 12:39 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Meta and Apple shares fall from highs
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 23, 2023 12:01 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: UK retail sales and consumer confidence improve
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 23, 2023 07:14 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.