190520 US Pre Open

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 19, 2020 7:53 AM
8 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures are nearly unchanged after they soared yesterday as Drug-maker Moderna reported positive results for a coronavirus vaccine trial.

Later today, U.S. official data on Housing Starts for April (a decline to an annualized rate of 927,000 units expected) will be released.

European indices are on the downside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to March at 3.9% (vs 4.3% expected). ZEW survey results of May have been released for Germany (current situation at -93.5 vs -87.6; Investors’ confidence at 51.0 vs 28.2 in April).

Asian indices all closed on strong gains.

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for May 15.

Gold consolidated to 1732.38, as Moderna's data slightly lifted investors' risk appetite.

On the forex front, the EUR/USD rose 45pips to 1.0958 after France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euro recovery fund. 

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback, buoyed by surging oil prices and U.S. stocks. AUD/USD rose 26pips to 0.655 while the USD/CAD fell 23pips to 1.3914.


US Equity Snapshot



Wal-Mart (WMT), the retailer, unveiled first quarter adjusted EPS up to 1.18 dollar, beating estimates, from 1.13 dollar a year earlier. US comparable sales grew 10.0%, above forecasts. The company withdraws full year financial guidance.

Home Depot (HD), the home improvement specialty retailer, is expected to lose ground after posting first quarter EPS down to 2.08 dollars a share, less than estimated, from 2.27 dollars a share a year earlier. Sales rose 7.1% to 28.26 billion dollars, beating forecasts. Same-store sales were up 6.4%, above consensus. The company suspends full year views.

Walt Disney (DIS): Kevin Mayer, company's Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer division, will become the new CEO of social media platform TikTok.

Kohl's (KSS), the department store chain, announced first quarter loss per share of 3.50 dollars a share, worse than expected, vs a 0.38 dollar EPS a year earlier. Net sales fell 43.5% to 2.43 billion dollars, but beat estimates. The company is suspending its quarterly dividend and share repurchase program.

Baidu (BIDU), the Chinese technology company, surged after hours reporting better than expected first quarter sales down 7% to 3.18 billion dollars.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), an injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems manufacturer, will replace Helmerich & Payne (HP) in the S&P 500 Index effective prior to the open of trading on May 22.

Carnival's (CCL), a cruise operator, credit rating was downgraded to "Ba1", a junk rating, from "Baa3" at Moody's, outlook "Negative". The rating agency said: "The downgrades reflect the risks Carnival faces as its operations continue to be suspended and Moody's expectation of a slow recovery resulting in financial metrics that are not indicative of an investment grade rating for the foreseeable future.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities Equities

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
Yesterday 11:05 PM
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Key Resistance, PMI, NFP on Deck
Yesterday 08:23 PM
NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Gold Price Stalls Again at Former Support Zone
Yesterday 06:26 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Grinds at Resistance into Q3
Yesterday 05:11 PM
EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:02 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 07:15 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 Analysis: Sainsbury’s delivers sales beat – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Tesla stock jumps on record deliveries
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 3, 2023 12:47 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.