220420 US PreOpen

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 22, 2020 7:49 AM
4 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they fell for a second session in a row yesterday, as sentiment was still impacted by the dim economic outlook reflected by plunging oil prices.

European indices are posting a tentative rebound. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has released March CPI at +1.5% on year, as expected. The European Commission will release the eurozone's April Consumer Confidence Index (-20.0 expected).

Asian indices closed slightly on the upside except the Japanese Nikkei. Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said the Australian economy is expected to contract by 10% over the first half of the year and jobless rate might reach 10% by June.

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain under pressure and very volatile. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude oil stockpile built 13.2 million barrels for week ended April 17. Later today, The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release crude oil inventories data for last week.

On the forex front, the US dollar consolidates its gains against its main peers as oil prices somewhat stabilized. EUR/USD rose 21pips to 1.0879 and GBP/USD gained 81pips to 1.237. AUD/USD jumped 63pips to 0.6343, the Australian currency benefited from strong retail sales figures.

US Equity Snapshot


Netflix (NFLX), the video streaming service, reported first quarter EPS up to 1.57 dollar, missing estimates, from 0.76 dollar a year ago, on revenue up to of 5.8 billion dollars, better than expected, from 4.5 billion dollars last year. The company added a record 15.8 million net paid subscribers during the quarter but warned growth may be light in the third and fourth quarter.

Facebook (FB), the social network, disclosed a 5.7 billion dollar investment in Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, which houses the digital services of the Indian conglomerate.

AT&T (T), the communications company, unveiled first quarter adjusted EPS down to 0.84 dollar from 0.86 dollar a year earlier, in line with estimates. The company withdraws 2020 forecasts.

Texas Instruments (TXN), a designer of semiconductors, revealed first quarter EPS down to 1.24 dollar, above forecasts, from 1.26 dollar a year ago on revenue down to 3.3 billion dollars, just ahead of estimates, from 3.6 billion dollars in the previous year.

United Airlines (UAL), an airline group, announced plans to raise more than 1 billion dollars by offering 39.25 million shares with an option for underwriters to acquire 3.93 million addition shares. The company said: "The proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes."

Snap (SNAP), a camera and social media company, jumped in extended trading after saying that daily active user increased 20% to 229 million during first quarter. For the period, the company posted an adjusted LPS of 0.08 dollar vs a LPS of 0.10 dollar a year ago, on revenue up to 462 million dollars from 320 million dollars in the prior year.

Macy's (M), a department store chain, is seeking to raise 5 billion dollars in debt to counter the coronavirus impacts, according to CNBC.

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Equities

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Today 11:54 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:14 AM
Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
Today 05:14 AM
The Week Ahead: RBA meeting, ISM surveys and Nonfarm payroll in focus
Today 02:12 AM
USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
Yesterday 10:59 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: Test of Former Support in Focus
Yesterday 09:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 outlook: What is the outlook for AI stocks in H2 2023?
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:20 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can Apple stock earn a $3 trillion valuation?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:38 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Serco share price jumps after raising outlook
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:15 AM
        Circuit board
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 28, 2023 11:46 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.