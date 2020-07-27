

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital Apple's (AAPL), the tech giant, price target was raised to 425 dollars from 365 dollars at JPMorgan.



Moderna (MRNA), the biotech, "announced that the Phase 3 study of its mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against COVID-19 has begun." The company expects to enroll 30,000 participants in the US.



Schlumberger (SLB), the world's largest supplier of oil and gas products and services, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citigroup. Target price was raised to 26 dollars from 20 dollars.



Biogen (BIIB), a pharmaceutical company, was upgraded to "overweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.



Hasbro (HAS), the toy maker, is losing ground before hours after posting quarterly results that missed estimates.

WTI Crude Oil futures are down 0.24 dollar to 41.05 dollars. The number of U.S. rigs dropped to 251 for the week ended 24 from 253, while the amount of rigs in Canada increased to 42 from 32, according to Baker Hughes. Gold rose 39.93 dollars (+2.1%) to 1941.95 dollars. The dollar index fell 0.63pt to 93.805. Amazon's (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, price target was raised to 3,600 dollars from 2,800 dollars at Telsey, and to 3,600 dollars from 3,000 dollars at Wells Fargo. Separately, according to Reuters, the company plans to add 1,000 jobs in Ireland over two years, bringing total workforce in the country to 5,000.