3 reasons USD/CAD should be lower. What’s next for the pair?

February 16, 2022 3:16 PM
17 views
Currency prices

USD/CAD has been trading in a range since January 27th between 1.2636 and 1.2797, roughly 160 pips.  That’s nice for traders who like to range-trade.  However, there are several reasons that the pair should be trading lower.  Below are a few of those reasons:

  1. CPI:Canada released CPI data earlier today. Like so many other countries these days, the January inflation data was higher than expected.Expectations are were for 4.8% YoY.However, the headline print came out at 5.1% YoY. The Bank of Canada meets on March 2nd and expectations are for a 25bps rate hike (its first).With a rate hike on its way and inflation over 5%, traders may think the Canadian Dollar should be stronger
  2. Oil: On January 11th USD/CAD broke below the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern near 1.2600.At the time, WTI Crude oil closed near 81.25.Today, Crude oil is trading in the 92.00/95.00 area and USD/CAD is higher, near 1.2700.Clearly the Canadian Dollar hasn’t been following Crude Oil for the past month.
  3. DXY: On January 28th, the DXY made a high of 97.44 and traded lower for 5 straight days.Since that date, the DXY is lower by nearly 1.75%. USD/CAD also made a near-term high on January 28th, but only pulled back for 3 days.Since then, USD/CAD is only down 0.8%.With the US Dollar Index down as much as it is during the last few weeks, USD/CAD traders may thing USD/CAD should be lower as well.

 

On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD broke below the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern at 1.2600 on January 11th and began moving towards its target of 1.2250.  However, the move was thwarted by several hammer candlesticks between January 13th and January 20th, which helped priced to reverse.  USD/CAD then went bid to the 1.2797 high, negating the head and shoulders pattern.  The pair has been trading in the previously mentioned range since.

20220216 usdcad daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Since USD/CAD isn’t pushing lower for the reasons given above, what happens if any of those themes change?  What happens if the BOC doesn’t hike and sees inflation slowing? What happens if oil reverses and moves lower.  What happens if the DXY moves higher?  If any of these happen, USD/CAD could move aggressively higher. 

First resistance is at the January 11th highs of 1.2797 then the January 6th highs at 1.2814.  Above there, USD/CAD can run up to the highs of the head of the previously mentioned head and shoulders pattern from December 20th, 2021 at 1.2964. Long-term horizontal resistance is just above there at 1.2990.  If USD/CAD finally does break lower, support is at the February 10th lows of 1.2636.  Below there is horizontal support at 1.2570 and the 200 Day Moving Average at 1.2532. 

There are several reasons that USD/CAD could be lower, but it’s not.  Therefore, if any of the above-mentioned circumstances reverse, USD/CAD could move aggressively higher in a hurry!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD CAD DXY WTI

Latest market news

FOMC, BOE, BOJ meetings, CPIs and flash PMIs: The Week Ahead – 15/09/2023
Today 04:54 AM
USD/CNH, AUD/JPY: China ‘data dump’ relieves pressure on yuan, Australian dollar
Today 02:42 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
Yesterday 11:47 PM
EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:41 PM
Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
Yesterday 07:37 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Post-ECB Selloff Puts May Low in Focus
Yesterday 05:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_06
Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:37 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Post-ECB Selloff Puts May Low in Focus
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 05:45 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:43 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Short-Term Outlook: GBP/USD Probing Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 04:20 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.