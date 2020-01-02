After A Strong December Close AUD Hesitates Around 70c

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 2, 2020 1:26 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

After A Strong December Close, AUD Hesitates Around 70c

Just before Christmas we highlighted two potential patterns developing on AUD/USD. It didn’t take too long to confirm which one had the upper hand.

Come boxing day AUD/USD closed to its highest level since July. And it didn’t stop there, rallying another 90 pips to take the Aussie back above 70c. Whilst the weaker USD certainly played its part for AUD’s advance, equities were also squeezing the most out of Santa’s rally heading into the new year. Yet we’d stop short of calling it risk-on as gold was also advancing (quite possibly due to the concerns over the level of Fed injections to see them through a potential liquidity squeeze on the Rep market).

Still, the rally has invalidated the potential bearish wedge we outlined and confirmed the bullish basing pattern. If successful, the pattern projects an approximate target around 72c with the July high at 0.7082 making a viable, interim target. Yet over the near-term, the rally appears stretched and in need of a correction or pause at the very least.


Today’s price action has broken yesterday’s doji low to signal a retracement could be underway, so we’ll look for evidence a higher low has formed before turning bullish again. However, keep a close eye on how prices reaction around 70c as it could prove sticky over the near-term, being a psychological round number.

  • Medium-term bias remains bullish above the breakout level around 0.9640
  • Near-term bias is for a retracement from current levels before resuming its uptrend
  • Bulls can seek evidence that a low has formed around Fibonacci levels or the original breakout
  • A direct break above 0.7032 assumes bullish continuation towards 0.7082 resistance.
  • If successful, the multi-month basing pattern projects an eventual target around 0.7200


Related Analysis:
NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY Are Coiling Just Off Their Highs
After 21 Months, AUD/USD Finally Closed Above Its 200-Day Average
Cross Check | AUD/JPY, GBP/CHF, EUR/CAD, EUR/NZD


Related tags: Forex Australia

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Today 07:36 PM
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 07:16 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Post-BoJ Rebound Keeps USD/JPY Above July Low
Today 06:21 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rejects 1.30 Ahead of BoE
Today 05:07 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:54 PM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.