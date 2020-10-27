



On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. Thefell a further 222 points (-0.80%) to 27463, and thedropped 10 points (-0.30%) to 3390. Meanwhile, the tech-heavyrebounded 94 points (+0.82%) to 11598 before big technology firms report results.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewThe While House hinted that a fiscal stimulus deal is unlikely before the November 3 election.Retailing (+1.16%), Media (+0.84%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+0.81%) sectors performed the best, while Banks (-2.73%), Capital Goods (-2.6%) and Automobiles & Components (-2.09%) sectors lagged behind.became the top gainer after its quarterly results beat market expectations.Semiconductor designersaid it has agreed to buyin a $35 billion all-stock deal.Approximately 70% (75% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 42% (68% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.The, Wall Street's fear gauge, charged 0.89 point higher (+2.74%) to 33.35.In after-market hours,declined over 1% despite reporting better-than-expected results.Regarding U.S. economic data, Durable Goods Orders (preliminary reading) jumped 1.9% on month in September (+0.5% expected). The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index unexpectedly declined to 100.9 in October (102.0 expected).European stocks remained under pressure. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.95%,, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.77%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.09%.U.S. Treasury prices extended their rally, as the benchmarksank further to 0.776%.rose $5 (+0.27%) to $1,907 an ounce.U.S.(December) jumped $0.90 (+2.33%) to $39.46 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar held its strength against other major currencies. Theedged up to 93.09.lost the key 1.1800 level as it eased 0.12% to 1.1795, whilefailed to regain the 105.00 level sliding 0.40% to 104.41.added 0.15% to 1.3044, andedged up to 0.7128 from 0.7123 in the prior session.retreated 0.21% to 1.3184. Canada's central bank will discuss interest rates later today and is expected to hold its key rate unchanged at 0.25%.Meanwhile, the, as investors were worried about rising inflation in Turkey.