Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





Consumer Durables & Apparel (+2.09%), Insurance (+1.8%) and Food, Beverage & Tobacco (+1.6%) sectors performed the best. ViacomCBS (VIAC +8.69%), Lennar Corp (LEN +7.17%) and ONEOK (OKE +6.89%) were top gainers.

On the technical side, about 39.3% (36.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 46.2% (32.5% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Regarding U.S. economic data, the Empire Manufacturing Index spiked to -0.2 in June (-29.6 expected) from -48.5 in May.Due later today are May(+8.0% on month expected) and Industrial Production (+3.0% on month expected).European stocks were broadly lower, with theIndex easing 0.3%. Germany's DAX declined 0.3%, France's CAC dropped 0.5%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.7%.U.S. government bond prices came under pressure after the Fed announced plans to widen its efforts to support corporate credit markets. Theclimbed to 0.701% from 0.698% Friday.fell $5.00 (-0.3%) to $1,724 an ounce.(July) gained 2.4% to $37.12 a barrel.On the forex front, theretreated 0.7% on day to 96.62, following a two-day rebound.bounced 0.7% to 1.1328. Later today, German ZEW Current Situation Index for June will be released (-83.0 expected).advanced 0.6% to 1.2620. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "sees no reason" why his country and the European Union can not reach an agreement by July. Meanwhile, investors will focus on the U.K. jobless rate for the three months to April due later in the day (4.7% expected).was little changed at 107.40. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% later today.