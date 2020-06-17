Asia Morning June 18

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 17, 2020 9:31 PM
1 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed, as worries over a second-wave coronavirus pandemic persisted. Authorities of Chinese capital city Beijing ordered the lockdown of residential communities following surging infections. In the U.S., the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona, Florida and Texas reached new highs. Meanwhile, a clinical trial in Britain showed that dexamethasone, an inexpensive and common, can help save critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170 points (-0.7%) to 26119, and the S&P 500 declined 11 points (-0.4%) to 3113, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 33 points (+0.3%) to 9982.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart

Souirce: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Semiconductors & Related Equipment (+0.78%), Retailing (+0.52%) and Media (+0.32%) sectors performed the best, while Energy (-3.28%), Banks (-2.69%) and Automobiles & Components (-1.97%) sectors lagged behind. H&R Block (HRB -9.48%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -8.40%), TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP -7.61%) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -7.15%) were among the biggest losers.


On the technical side, about 43.9% (41.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 71.6% (53.8% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that Housing Starts rose to an annualized rate of 974,000 units in May (+1.100 million units expected).

Due later today are Initial Jobless Claims (a decrease to 1.290 million expected), Continuing Claims (a decline to 19.850 million expected), and the Conference Board Leading Index (+2.4% on month expected).

European stocks were firm, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rising 0.7%. Germany's DAX increased 0.5%, France's CAC advanced 0.9%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2%.

U.S. government bond prices stabilized, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield settled lower at 0.732%.

Spot gold closed flat at $1,725 an ounce.

Oil prices retreated after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported crude-oil stockpiles added 1.2 million barrels last week to another record level. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) settled 1.1% lower at $37.96 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index was little changed at 97.07. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she forecasts a 6% decline in GDP this year with jobless at around 9%.

GBP/USD lost 0.2% to 1.2557. Official data showed that U.K. CPI grew 0.5% on year in May (as expected). Meanwhile, the Bank of England is expected to hold its benchmark rate at 0.10%, while asset purchase target is anticipated to raise to 745 billion pounds from 645 billion pounds.

EUR/USD slipped 0.2% to 1.1243. USD/JPY slid 0.3% to 106.97.


Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Today 07:56 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Barges Through 1.3500
Today 07:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD at Risk of Oversold RSI Signal
Today 04:50 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Eye 147
Today 03:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Today 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Today 12:43 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Research
EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
August 14, 2023 04:29 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 10, 2023 04:10 AM
      Research
      WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 7, 2023 11:15 PM
        Research
        WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 7, 2023 01:04 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.