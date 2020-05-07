On Thursday U.S. stocks closed higher, as the(+117 points or 1.3% to 9,101) ended at a level 4.2% higher as compared to end-2019...Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewTherose 211 points (+0.9%) to 23,875, and theadded 32 points (+1.2%) to 2,881.

Insurance (+3.49%), Consumer Services (+3.17%) and Commercial & Professional Services (+2.61%) sectors led the market higher.





Fortinet (FTNT +21.2%), Lincoln National (LNC +16.3%), PayPal (PYPL +14.0%) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP +13.5%) were top gainers.Biotech firm Moderna (MRNA +8.7%) surged after reporting positive development of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.On the technical side, about 25.0% (24.80% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 46.5% (57.4% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.The U.S. Labor Department reported thatdropped to 3.169 million for the week ended May 2 (3.000 million expected) from 3.846 million in the prior week.Later today, thewill be released, and it is widely expected that the economy cut a record 21.653 millionwith the jobless rate surging to 16.0%.European stocks were broadly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index gaining 1.1%. Both Germany's DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 increased 1.4%, and France's CAC was up 1.5%.U.S. Treasury prices stabilized, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edged down to 0.630% from 0.713% Wednesday. Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury bill yield settled at a record low of 0.129%.price rebounded 19 dollars or 1.8% to $1,715 an ounce.Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco raised its June crude-oil contract prices. However, oil prices pared early gains to end lower. U.S.(June) declined 1.8% to $23.55 a barrel, andcrude oil futures were down 0.9% to $29.46 a barrel.On the forex front, theretreated 0.4% on day to 99.84, snapping a three-day rally, ahead of the closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later today.