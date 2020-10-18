



On Friday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. Therebounded 112 points (-0.39%) to 28606, thewas flat at 3483, while thesank a further 46 points (-0.39%) to 11852.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewU.S. official data showed that(vs. +0.8% expected, +0.6% in August). However,pointed out that it is almost impossible to execute a fiscal stimulus package before the November election.Automobiles & Components (+1.21%), Capital Goods (+1.09%) and Utilities (+1.08%) sectors gained the most, while Energy (-2.3%), Retailing (-1.24%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (-1.09%) sectors were under pressure.Drug-makerannounced plans to apply for U.S. Emergency Authorization Use of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine by the late November the soonest.Airplane-producerhas been approved to resume flying its 737 Max aircraft in European skies.The(preliminary reading) increased to 81.2 in October (80.5 expected). Meanwhile,unexpectedly fell 0.6% on month in September (+0.5% expected).European stocks returned to positive territory. The600 Index rebounded 1.26%, Germany's DAX 30 rose 1.62%, France's CAC 40 jumped 2.03%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.49%.U.S. Treasury prices were little changed, as the benchmarkticked up to 0.740% from 0.734% Thursday.declined $9 (-0.49%) to $1,899 an ounce.U.S.(November) fell $0.21 (-0.51%) to $40.75 a barrel. Latest data from Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes showed that the number of active oil rigs in the U.S. climbed by 12 to 205, posting a four-week increase.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar softened modestly against other major currencies. Thedeclined 0.19% to 93.68.added 0.07% to 1.1716. Eurozone official data showed that Consumer Prices (final reading) dropped 0.3% on year in September (as expected).edged up 4 pips to 1.2915. The pound hovered around gains and losses after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointed out that his country was heading toward a No-Deal Brexit.eased to 105.40 from 105.44.slipped 0.21% to 1.3190 halting a three-day rally.Meanwhile,sank a further 0.20% to 0.7079.