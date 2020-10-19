



On Monday, U.S. stocks closed sharply lower. Theslumped 410 points (-1.44%) to 28195, theshed 56 points (-1.63%) to 3426, and thetumbled 217 points (-1.84%) 11634.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewDespitecalling on the government to reconcile remaining disputes on a fiscal stimulus package within 48 hours,Technology Hardware & Equipment (-2.27%), Energy (-2.1%) and Software & Services (-2.01%) sectors lost the most. Nordstrom (JWN -5.88%), Gartner (IT -4.41%), Ross Stores (ROST -4.37%) and VF (VFC -4.33%) were top losers.said it has agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources (CXO -2.76%) for $9.7 billion.Approximately 75% (74% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 81% (83% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks were broadly lower while trading volumes were greatly reduced by a. Thedeclined 0.18%, Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.42%, France's CAC 40 eased 0.13%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.59%.U.S. Treasury prices posted modest losses, as the benchmarkrose to 0.760% from 0.740% Friday.rose $4 (+0.22%) to $1,903 an ounce.(December) declined $0.06 (-0.20%) to $41.06 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar weakened further against other major currencies, though its loss shrank at the end of the session. Thelost 0.27% to 93.43.The British pound was lifted by the European Union's comments that it was ready to intensify talks with Britain toward a trade deal.once breached the key 1.3000 level before closing at 1.2954, up 0.31% on day.jumped 0.45% to 1.1769, whilewas little changed at 105.43.was down for a fourth session as it dropped 0.1% to 0.7071.in the third quarter, lower than +5.5% expected.Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan reached a fresh 18-month high against the dollar, withfalling 0.26% to 6.6787.