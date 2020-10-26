On Monday, U.S. stocks encountered a sell-off. Thetumbled 650 points (-2.29%) to 27685, theshed 64 points (-1.86%) to 3401, and thesank 188 points (-1.61%) to 11504.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors were deeply concerned within the U.S. and Europe. Spain announced plans to introduce a curfew due to the reviving pandemic. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed again to agree on a fiscal stimulus deal.Energy (-3.47%), Software & Services (-2.95%) and Consumer Services (-2.64%) sectors performed the worst.Boeing (BA -3.9%), Caterpillar (CAT -3.20%) and American Express (AXP -4.04%) also fell.Approximately 75% (74% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 68% (67% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Theto 32.46.European stocks were also deeply in the red. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 1.81%,, France's CAC 40 lost 1.90% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.16%.U.S. Treasury prices climbed further, as the benchmarkfrom 0.840% Friday.to $1,901 an ounce.Oil prices ended sharply lower, pressured by worries over lower oil demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and over excess oil supplies from Libya.to $38.56 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar outperformed other major currencies, as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid a sell-off in stocks.to 1.1809. Germany's IFO Business Climate Index declined to 92.7 in October (93.0 expected).to 1.3025 posting a four-session losing streak.from 104.73 in the prior session.The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback amid sliding oil prices.to 1.3212, back above its 20-day moving average.to 0.7123, still below its 20-day moving average.