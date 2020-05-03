Asia Morning US Indexes Dragged by Tech Giants

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 3, 2020 8:33 PM
0 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Friday major U.S. stock indexes slid for a second session, pressured by lower share prices of technology giants.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622 points (-2.6%) to 24,723, the S&P 500 dropped 81 points (-2.8%) to 2,830, and the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 282 points (-3.1%) to 8,718.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Energy (-6%), Automobiles & Components (-5.2%) and Retailing (-4.96%) sectors suffered the most significant losses.

Tesla (TSLA -10.3%), Amazon.com (AMZN -7.6%), Alphabet (GOOGL -2.2%) and Apple (AAPL -1.6%) showed weakness. 

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA -2.7%) reported a net loss of $49.7 billion in the first quarter. The Company's CEO and Chairman Warren Buffett said it has sold its entire stakes in the four major U.S. airlines - Delta Air Lines (DAL -6.9%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -6.5%), American Airlines (AAL -11.4%), and United Airlines (UAL -10.0%) - at a loss.

On the technical side, about 25.8% (31.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 83.2% (90.9% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

Regarding U.S. economic data, the Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (final reading) fell to 36.1 in April (36.7 expected), the lowest level on record. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI posted 41.5 for April (36.0 expected). 

Construction Spending rose 0.9% on month in March (-3.5% expected).

Later today, U.S. official data on March Factory Orders (-9.2% on month expected) and Durable Goods Orders (final reading, -14.4% on month expected) will be reported.

European stocks remained heavy, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropping 0.8%. Germany's DAX fell 2.2%, France's CAC lost 2.1%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 2.3%.

U.S. Treasury prices eased, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stepped up to 0.641% from 0.619% Thursday.

Spot gold rebounded 12 dollars or 0.7% to $1,698 an ounce.

Oil prices bounced further on expectations that demand would rebound sharply as global economies reopen from coronavirus-induced lockdowns. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) rose 5.0% to $19.78 a barrel, and Brent crude oil futures added 4.6% to $26.44 a barrel.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now


Form is Processing.

Latest market news

USD/JPY Susceptible to Test of Channel Support amid RSI Sell Signal
Yesterday 08:25 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trendline Snap Back, CPI on Deck
Yesterday 07:15 PM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Yesterday 07:15 PM
Brazilian Real Technical Analysis: USD/BRL, EUR/BRL
Yesterday 06:59 PM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils - Q3 Breakout Levels
Yesterday 03:48 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 02:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Web Trader

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 3, 2023 02:50 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 26, 2023 03:19 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 19, 2023 03:42 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 12, 2023 12:45 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.